Submitted by Mary Ellen Miller
The Tennessee Valley Authority’s STEM Classroom Grant Program for science, technology, engineering and math learning is accepting applications through Oct. 18. The program funds STEM learning projects in classrooms and schools in TVA’s seven-state service area and is sponsored by TVA in partnership with the TVA retiree organization Bicentennial Volunteers Inc.
“TVA is proud to support educators and students to pursue excellence in STEM subjects,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “We are building the energy system of the future, and our region’s future workforce must be prepared to continue innovating for the decades ahead.”
Last year’s program awarded $800,000 in grants to schools across the Tennessee Valley. Teachers can apply for funding up to $5,000 for STEM projects with preference given to applications that explore TVA’s primary area of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development, and community problem-solving.
Eligible applicants are teachers or school administrators in public or private schools, grades K-12. Schools must be in the TVA service area and receive electricity from a local power distributor served by TVA.
Visit the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network website at https://www.tsin.org/classroom-grants to learn more about grant requirements, see examples of previously funded projects, and apply for funding.
The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system, and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.