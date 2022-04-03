Submitted by Sylvia Crum
DUFFIELD, Va. — A farm-to-table fundraising supper will bring locally sourced foods and locally produced ciders together to benefit Appalachian Sustainable Development.
ASD’s second annual fundraising supper will be held Monday, May 2, at 6 p.m. at Tumbling Creek Cider Company Cidery, located on Kelly Ridge Farms, LLC, in Meadowview, Virginia. Tickets are $60 per person and should be purchased in advance under the events tab at: https://asdevelop.org.
All proceeds benefit Appalachian Sustainable Development. Event sponsors are Cary Street Partners and Renaissance Properties, LLC, both of Abingdon, Virginia.
A limited number of 52 guests will enjoy the three-course, locally sourced seasonal meal paired with Tumbling Creek Ciders, pressed and fermented on site. Seating will be first-come, first served. Guests can sit at tables located inside the production facility or outside on the newly created outdoor patio (weather permitting). Layers and sturdy shoes are suggested.
Guests are welcome to wear masks to support personal comfort levels.
Chef Bradley Griffin, formerly at Sarah Jean’s Eatery in Glade Spring, Virginia, will source seasonal ingredients to prepare and serve a sit-down meal highlighting the best in springtime local fare.
Upon arrival, guests will enjoy local crusty breads, cheeses and pickled appetizers. Supper begins with a colorful spring salad of local lettuce, farmers market veggies and pickled items tossed in ASD’s own Appalachian Harvest Cucumber Dill Dressing. Course two features local cured and smoked pork belly, tender asparagus, peach sauce and collard green hot sauce. Appalachian Harvest pumpkin butter chess pie will be served last with a shot of tangy apple cider vinegar. Each course is expertly paired with locally sourced Tumbling Creek Ciders.
Guests who arrive by 5 p.m. are invited to enjoy a special tour of the orchard, conducted by Tumbling Creek Cider Company co-owners. Guests will also be able to purchase additional ciders before and after dinner.
Tumbling Creek Cider Company was formed by four friends in 2018 with a mission of creating high-quality, apple-to-bottle cider focused on Southwest Virginia. With a focus on handcrafted cider, Tumbling Creek built its production facility and then started grafting cider apple trees and building the orchard. In 2020, it opened its tasting room in Abingdon. Learn more at https://tumblingcreekcider.com.
Living Better. Locally. That’s what drives ASD’s commitment to its mission to build a thriving regional food and agriculture system that creates healthy communities, respects the planet and cultivates profitable opportunities for Appalachians. What began as opportunities for struggling tobacco farmers to grow fruits and vegetables have become lasting solutions to regional challenges that impact economic development, workforce development, food access, health and wellness. Since its start in 1995, ASD has expanded its reach from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to include partners in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, enabling the organization to bring resources back to the region. To learn more, visit https://asdevelop.org.