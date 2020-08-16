Appalachian Power has awarded more than $13,000 in AEP Teacher Vision Grants to educators in Virginia and West Virginia to enrich their classrooms. The AEP Teacher Vision Grant program provides aid ranging from $100 to $500 to classroom teachers.
“These grants are designed to reward the talents and creativity of pre-K through grade 12 educators devoted to motivating youth to think creatively, to step into leadership roles and to address the challenges of the future,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer.
Educators in grades pre-K through 12 who live or teach in Appalachian Power’s service territory are eligible to apply for the grants, which can be used to purchase equipment, curriculum materials or to provide field trip transportation.
“We know that many of our bright and talented educators sometimes just lack the funding to make their visions a reality. We hope that these grant funds will help enable them to open the door to an innovative learning experience for their students,” Beam said.
In Virginia, $7,800 was awarded to 12 schools, including several in Southwest Virginia. Grant recipients include Fort Blackmore Primary, Gate City High School, Honaker Elementary/Middle School and Lebanon Middle School. Other Virginia schools receiving grants include Blacksburg High School, Forest Middle School, Grayson County Career and Technical Center, Grayson County High School, Pulaski Middle School, Montvale Elementary School, Roanoke Minnick School and Tazewell Elementary. In West Virginia, $5,400 was awarded to seven schools, including Ballard Christian School, Beale Elementary School, Gateway Achievement Center Middle School, Hometown Elementary School, Kings Daughters Child Care ELF Center, Moundsville Middle School and Washington Lands Elementary School.
Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee (as AEP Appalachian Power).