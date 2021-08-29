Appalachian author Marsha Honeycutt Marcela will sign copies of her book, “Mr. Rigney, Rigney, and Me (… or is it “I”),” on Friday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic Oak Hill School in Jonesborough.
Copies of the book about her mentor, George Rigney, will be available for $10. Proceeds from the book benefit the George D. Rigney Memorial Scholarship Fund, which continues to help students to this day.
Rigney started his long teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse, so it is only fitting Marcela bring his story to Oak Hill School.
Who was Rigney and why was his closest companion a domesticated wolf?
How does a man who only finished one year of high school start teaching English in a one-room schoolhouse at the age of 17?
These questions and more are answered in Marcela’s touching biography.
The book signing is a part of the Jonesborough Genealogical Society’s Heritage Fair taking place Sept. 3-4.
Though the book signing is for one day only (on Friday), Oak Hill School will also be open for tours on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oak Hill School educated students in the Knob Creek Community from 1886 to 1952. The school was moved to Jonesborough in the 1990s. Today, it continues to welcome students through the Oak Hill School Heritage Education Program.
The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical and cultural heritage of the region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences. For more information on Oak Hill School or the Heritage Alliance, visit the Heritage Alliance website at heritageall.org or call 423-753-9580.