Civics essay contest

NASHVILLE — The theme for this year’s civics essay contest for Tennessee students from grades pre-K through 12 will be “Why Your Vote Matters,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced last week.

“We are working to help Tennessee students become more civically educated so that as adults they are prepared to successfully participate in our electoral process,” said Hargett. “One of the most fundamental aspects of preparing future voters is understanding why your vote matters.”

