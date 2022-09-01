NASHVILLE — The theme for this year’s civics essay contest for Tennessee students from grades pre-K through 12 will be “Why Your Vote Matters,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced last week.
“We are working to help Tennessee students become more civically educated so that as adults they are prepared to successfully participate in our electoral process,” said Hargett. “One of the most fundamental aspects of preparing future voters is understanding why your vote matters.”
Civics essay contest winners will receive a TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship and a trip to the Tennessee State Capitol. First-place winners in each grade level will receive a $500 scholarship, with second- and third-place winners receiving $250 and $100, respectively.
All Tennessee students in public, charter, private school or home school associations in grades pre-K through 12 are encouraged to participate. Schools can choose up to two essays from each grade level to submit for the contest.
Visit sos.tn.gov/civics- essay-contest for complete contest rules and to submit essays online through Wednesday, Nov. 30.
The Secretary of State’s office launched the civics essay contest in 2016. Previous essay themes have included voting, citizenship, leadership and civic duty.
The contest corresponds with the Student Mock Election, which is part of the Secretary of State’s longstanding civics engagement program that aims to prepare students to be actively engaged citizens.
The Secretary of State also offers lesson plans to help teachers incorporate civic engagement and citizenship into curriculum. The free lesson plans, based on the Tennessee Blue Book, were created by Tennessee teachers. To learn more, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.