Submitted by Anne Mason
The State of Franklin Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host its annual bell ringing to honor Constitution Week on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 1:30 p.m. at the historic Oak Hill School, located at 214 East Sabin Drive, in Jonesborough.
This event, which is free and open to the public, will follow CDC guidelines. Social distancing will be observed on the lawn of the schoolhouse, where there is space for guests to spread out. Spectators should bring a chair and their own personal bell to ring. Seating will not be provided on site.
Several heritage groups will participate, including the Kings Mountain NSSAR, the Overmountain Victory Trail Association and other local chapters of the NSDAR.
The program will focus on the history of the First Amendment to the Constitution which reads, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” The program will honor the freedom of religion with the Rev. Samuel Doak’s speech at the Battle of Kings Mountain, the freedom of the press and the freedom of assembly.
The Daughters of the American Revolution started the tradition of celebrating the Constitution. In 1955, the DAR petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 each year for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was adopted by Congress and signed into law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The State of Franklin Chapter of the NSDAR has been based in Jonesborough since 1929.
The Oak Hill School is located across from the Jonesborough Public Library.
To learn more about the Heritage Alliance and its programs dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical and cultural heritage of this region, visit heritageall.org or call (423) 753-9580.