Submitted by Regina Lawson
KINGSPORT — It’s time to unleash your hidden talent by attending an Altrusa Paint Party FUNdraiser, where Altrusa International of Kingsport offers folks a chance to create their own masterpieces.
Paint parties have been a great way for Altrusa International of Kingsport to offer expert instruction, a fun atmosphere and some great refreshments on a laidback Saturday afternoon — all the while raising funds to support the club’s community service projects.
“All the materials are furnished, so participants just show up and create,” said Regina Lawson, the club’s president. “I love being able to leave with a finished painting that I can personalize a variety of ways.”
The next event is scheduled for April 9, at which time participants will be painting a vintage truck full of flowers sure to light up any area of their homes.
The club invites community members to gather up friends and family members to join the fun on April 9 at 1 p.m. at Mafair United Methodist Church. Tickets are $25 and are sold in advance. The class usually takes about three hours. For ticket information, call 423-384-0425 or check out Altrusa International of Kingsport’s Facebook Page.
Make it an event with the kids, a girls’ afternoon out, or come solo. Everyone can be an artist.
Kelly Gardner, the instructor, has been an artist “her whole life” and has been helping skeptical participants uncover their hidden talents for five years. Though she gives detailed instruction on how to make the picture look like the planned creation, she also encourages participants to use colors they love and other details to create a painting that is truly individualized. She will also help “fix” what some might consider mistakes.
The club is asking this month’s participants to bring new or gently used children’s books to trade for tickets for a door prize drawing.
For over 100 years, Altrusa International has been working to make its members’ communities better by meeting the needs through community service.
The Kingsport club has contributed untold hours of service since its formation in 1962. Current projects include working with organizations such as Oasis, St. Charles Elementary School, veterans at Mountain Home and a scholarship at Northeast State, as well as collecting and distributing hundreds of books each year to promote reading by children and adults.
“These are all labors of love,” said member Sally Steele. “Our paint parties help fund these projects.”
Reading, specifically reading nonfiction texts, has a direct correlation to student success and graduation rates. Studies show reading nonfiction results in higher reasoning skills, a broader vocabulary, the increased ability to link information across subjects, and developing greater real world and job- related skills.
“Though we enjoy participating in other types of projects as well, promoting reading and literacy is one of Altrusa’s primary passions,” Kingsport member and current Altrusa District Governor Susie Quillen said.
The club meets the first Tuesday of every month, and everyone is welcome.
“My membership in Altrusa has given me many opportunities over the years,” Lawson said. “We are always on the lookout for new members who share our passion for making our communities better by meeting local needs.”
To make a reservation for the April 9 paint party or to discuss how to become a member of Altrusa International of Kingsport, contact Lawson at 423-384-0425.