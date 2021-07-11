By Debra McCown
When Mark Pate describes the interpersonal connections that led to the founding of his company, Alta Capital Management™, it is clear throughout the story: Alta Capital Management™ and the company it supports, New Again Houses®, have their roots — both past and present — at King University, where Pate serves as dean of the School of Business, Economics and Technology.
Matt Lavinder, a former professor and men’s soccer coach at King University, founded New Again Houses® in 2008. He left the university to run the business fulltime in 2010.
New Again Houses® is a real estate redevelopment and technology franchise with 23 franchise locations in 12 states. They empower entrepreneurial franchise owners with the capital, technology, training and ecosystem to flip a house every month. They are currently launching two franchise locations each month with locations from California to Connecticut.
It was a chance meeting with Lavinder and Sam Ferguson, a King University graduate and the vice president of New Again Houses®, in 2012 that got the ball rolling on what has blossomed into their joint success.
“At one point in late 2012, we met and they started telling me about their company, New Again Houses®,” Pate recalls, “and I was so impressed with how they conducted themselves, both by character and by how they operated the business, I started loaning them money in early 2013. New Again Houses® has had tremendous success, and along with them growing both locally and through the franchises, my company, Alta Capital Management™, has grown as well.”
“What Alta Capital Management™ does is loan money to New Again Houses® to purchase and remodel distressed houses, and then they pay off the loans when they sell the house. Alta Capital Management™ has grown to the point that I am managing $9.3 million for my own account and 48 partners.”
Because the projects are selected and managed through a proven system, Pate says the risk is relatively low — and the return for investors has been over 10% per year since 2013. Pate says his partners find it to be a tremendous alternative to investing in the volatile stock and bond markets.
The partners he refers to are his investors — and he is looking for more of them, people willing to put in at least $50,000 — whose investment can ultimately make money for New Again Houses®, Alta Capital Management™, and the investor. You can learn more about their story at www.altacapitalmanagement.com.
As their two companies have grown, both have also continued to use their connections at King University to draw others into the success generated by that growth.
Pate says he has sent several King University students to New Again Houses® for internships, and one student has been accepted into a three-year residency program at New Again Houses® aimed at helping them learn the business and ultimately operate a franchise.
Meanwhile, he says, New Again Houses® has five full-time employees who are King University graduates. The company works with a real estate agent who has also served as an adjunct instructor at King University: Kelly Moran. And they work with a construction company owned by a King University graduate: Ben Ferguson, who is also Sam’s brother. In addition, two of the franchises are owned by King University graduates.
Before he started teaching at King University in 2007, Pate spent two decades in the corporate world, beginning as an engineer and climbing the management ladder to become an executive in the oil and gas industry, ultimately running a privately held oil and gas company as CEO.
Pate says the desire to help deserving students pursue success in business was part of the attraction that drew him to teach.
“Since I have been at King, I have helped several former students start companies, and then I have a former student I’ve helped try to buy a couple of companies. That has been part of why I got into teaching: I wanted to go beyond the classroomIf there was any opportunity to work together after they have graduated, I was always open to helping them out,” Pate says. “I am thankful for the opportunity to work with former students and King University graduates to help impact their lives and help them build their careers.”