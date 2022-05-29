KINGSPORT — Memorial Day weekend is here, and that means it’s time to kick off the Summer in the Park series at Warriors’ Path State Park.
“We will once again be offering a summer full of family-friendly, hands-on outdoor discovery. The schedule is different each week, but always includes guided nature hikes, evening campfire talks, local wildlife demonstrations, nature games, crafts and much more,” said Park Ranger Marty Silver.
The series kicks off Monday, May 30, with opportunities this week for you and your family to hike long trails and short trails, meet amazing wildlife, try nature crafts and much more.
The award-winning summer series serves up a host of free activities each day. Highlights from the schedule will be included in Sunday Stories each week. Here’s a look at just a few of the activities on tap this week:
Monday, May 30
7 p.m. — Weather or not: People have always wondered about the weather, especially what kind of weather is coming. Come learn some old-timey weather folklore and some modern-day wisdom to help you guess what weather to expect. Meet at the Open Air Chapel. If it’s raining, come to the main bath house.
9 p.m. — Night Senses: Bring a flashlight to the main bath house to take a walk through the night as we open our senses to night discovery.
Tuesday, May 31
9 a.m. — Ridgetop Hike: Enjoy some fine high views of the summer forests and fields under the bright sunny skies. This is a fairly short, but very steep hike. Wear good hiking footwear, bring some water, and meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot.
11 a.m. — Nature Art: You’ll be amazed at how creative you can be with nature’s “crayons.” Meet at the Open Air Chapel (or the main bath house if it’s raining) to create your natural masterpiece.
Wednesday, June 1
11:30 a.m. — Junior Rangers Trail Cleanup: Make the park a cleaner, healthier environment! Participants can make a big difference for our earth, and begin to earn a Junior Ranger badge. Meet at the main bath house. Be prepared to get dirty.
5 p.m. — Riverbank Stroll: This green river valley has seen generations of travelers. Let’s travel together, and search for signs of the wildlife and the people who came before us. Meet at the main campground bath house.
7 p.m. — Tree Tools: How big is that tree? How old is it? What wildlife could be hiding in it? Come see and try out some of the tools that foresters use to study and protect our native trees. Meet at the Open Air Chapel (or at the main bath house if it’s raining).
Thursday, June 2
9 a.m. — Devil’s Backbone Hike: Come hike to the high places, and get some new views of the park land. Drive to the camp store to carpool to the start of an invigorating hike.
6 p.m. — Seed Races: Wind, water and animals carry seeds of new trees and plants all across the land. Our “wind” can help, too. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to show off your “hot air” and plant some new life. If it’s raining, meet at the main bath house.
9 p.m. — Plants & Pollinators: Enjoy a slide- illustrated talk on native wildflowers and the “busy bugs” who help them thrive. Meet at the Open Air Chapel (or pool entrance if it’s raining).
Friday, June 3
8:30 a.m. — Breakfast with the Birds: Wake up to our feathered neighbors. Meet at the main bath house to begin a stroll through bird country. The first 12 people to arrive will get a free doughnut and juice.
10 a.m. — Bike Ride to Shipley Cemetery: Years before this was a park, it was the Shipley family farm. As we visit their family cemetery and the green hills beyond, we can get a better feeling for their land and their lives. Pedal on down to the camp store. Note: All riders must wear a bicycle helmet. Children 10 or under must be accompanied by an adult.
6 p.m. — Earthball Games: Let’s have a (six-foot-tall) ball. Meet at the Open Air Chapel for some lively, cooperative games. If it rains, there’ll be some smaller ball games at the main bath house.
Saturday, June 4
All Day — Come out and celebrate National Trails Day with a full day of guided hikes.
Sunday, June 5
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
Visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path and click “Upcoming Events” for a full schedule.