ABINGDON — Fiddlin’ at the Fairgrounds, the inaugural Abingdon Old-Time & Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention, will be held June 17-18 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon, Virginia.
The legendary Tim White will emcee the event, which is co-sponsored by Washington County Fairgrounds Board of Directors, the Board of Supervisors, the town of Abingdon and The Crooked Road.
The event will bring people from across the region to the Washington County Fairgrounds to compete with other old-time and bluegrass musicians for $6,000 in prize money and ribbons in multiple categories.
More than a competition, attendees will be able to walk through the campground to enjoy heritage music at campsite jams. Visitors might come across flat foot competitions or find a professional musician taking the time to play music with a young child that is just starting out.
There will be numerous vendors selling local goods. Local food trucks, along with a concession stand run by the Board of Directors, will be set up selling tasty treats.
The Abingdon Old-Time & Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention is a fundraiser for the fairgrounds, to raise money for capital improvement projects on the property and to create opportunities to host more community events throughout the year.
The event will be held outdoors with an indoor option available in the event of inclement weather.
To learn more about the event, including how to become a vendor, sponsor or volunteer, visit www.abingdonfiddlers.com.