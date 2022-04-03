Submitted by Ben Jennings
BRISTOL — The Arts Alliance Mountain Empire recently announced the winners of its eighth annual Arts Achievement Awards.
They are Kimberly Brubaker Bradley, Katy Brown, Rick McVey, Robert Simis and Suzanne Stryk.
A gala awards ceremony will be held Saturday, May 21, at the Delta Hotel by Marriott (the former Holiday Inn) in Bristol, Virginia, to honor the winners. The event consists of a cocktail hour, dinner, music, a silent auction and the awards ceremony.
Tickets are $100 for individuals, and tables for eight can be purchased for $800. Tickets can be purchased on the Arts Alliance Mountain Empire website or by sending a check to AAME Gala, Box 94, Bristol, TN 37621.
About the winners
• Kimberly Brubaker Bradley is the author of 18 children’s and young adult books. “The War That Saved My Life” and “Fighting Words” won Newbery Honors Medals. She is also the co-founder of the Appalachian Literacy Initiative, an organization that gives new books of their choice to children of low-income Appalachians. The initiative distributed more than 20,000 books this past school year.
• Katy Brown, before becoming Barter Theatre’s fourth producing artistic director in 2019, had served the theater as an actor, a director, associate artistic director and the artistic director of the Barter Players. Brown led Barter’s response to the COVID pandemic, repurposing the Moonlite Drive-In so thousands of Barter patrons could enjoy live performances outdoors when the indoor theater could not open.
• Rick McVey has had a nearly 50-year career in Bristol and Abingdon in theater, storytelling, radio, TV and film. In his early years, he worked at WOPI Radio and WCYB-TV. He then performed for many years with Theatre Bristol before becoming a member of Barter Theatre’s Resident Acting Company and performing in more than 100 productions over 17 years. His film, “Freedom,” won Best Film at the Virginia Independent Film Festival.
• Rob Simis is an exemplary model of leadership and advocacy of the arts in the region. Simis has been a supporter of many arts and charitable organizations in the area, including the Birthplace of Country Music. However, his greatest service has been as a board member and board president for the Paramount Center for the Arts for 15 years, including the last three years when the center was going through a financial crisis.
• Suzanne Stryk has had a 30-year career as a visual artist, exhibiting her conceptual nature paintings and assemblages in solo exhibitions throughout the United States. This year, Stryk has published “The Middle of Somewhere: An Artist Explores the Nature of Virginia,” which recounts her project of developing assemblages inspired by Thomas Jefferson’s book, “Notes on the State of Virginia,” about the various regions of Virginia.
The Arts Alliance Mountain Empire is an arts council formed as a service organization for artists, arts organizations and other cultural endeavors throughout the Mountain Empire. The mission of AAME is to nurture, advocate and celebrate the arts. AAME fulfills its mission primarily as the publisher of A! Magazine for the Arts. It has also published an arts directory and sponsors a lecture series and workshops on arts-related topics.The awards come from these categories:
Artist — achievement in theater, music, dance, visual arts or literary arts.
Arts Educator — achievement in arts education in a college or university, primary or secondary school.
Arts Administrators — achievement in the management of arts institutions.
Arts Advocates — achievement in sustaining the arts through volunteering or financial support.