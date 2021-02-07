Submitted by Deane Gray
No doubt, we could all use a night on the town. Unfortunately, with the COVID-19 pandemic still putting the hiatus on most entertainment and travel options, it’s likely to hamper most typical Valentine’s Day weekend plans.
The Paramount Chamber Players hope to to offer a unique and romantic alternative: “A Night in Paris” for everyone to enjoy from the safety and comfort of home.
The free virtual concert, an evening of timeless classics from the French repertoire for voice, strings and piano, is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Violinist Jessica Ryou and pianist Katherine Benson open the evening with the endearing “Meditation,” from Massenet’s opera, “Thaïs.” Mezzo-soprano Rachel Helton then lights up the stage with a charming set of chansons, including favorites such as Claude Debussy’s “Mandoline,” Reynaldo Hahn’s “A Chloris,” and Erik Satie’s “La Diva de l’Empire.”
Cellist Cherylonda Fitzgerald joins Ryou and Benson on the program’s second half to showcase the deeply passionate “Piano Trio in G Minor, Op. 3” by Ernest Chausson. Overflowing with luscious melodies and instrumental fireworks, Chausson’s “Piano Trio” takes the audience on an unforgettable musical journey.
“A Night in Paris” will premiere on the The Paramount Chamber Players’ YouTube page at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The YouTube link will be available on the TPCP website or The Paramount Chamber Players Facebook page. A Facebook account is not required to access the links.
No ticket purchase is required.
The free concert is provided through the generous support of the Dynamic Contributors, a group of local donors supporting TPCP’s mission to make chamber music a vital part of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia communities.