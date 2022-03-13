Submitted by Sylvia Crum
DUFFIELD, Va. — An all-star lineup of performers will join forces next month for a live concert celebrating old time, blues and bluegrass music.
Proceeds from the event benefit Appalachian Sustainable Development.
The concert will be held April 4 at 7 p.m. at The Woodrow W. McGlothlin Center for the Arts on the campus of Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Children 12 and under are $5.
Seating is limited. A photo ID, face masks, and proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test (within 72 hours of the event) are required for admittance.
Abingdon resident Jack Hinshelwood is the event host. He brings together 12 remarkable artists, who are releasing a new recording containing 22 tracks from their recent collaboration, to celebrate three distinct but connected musical traditions: bluegrass, old time and blues.
The concert will feature recognized masters of all three music forms, including (from top left, down) Hinshelwood as host, Phil Wiggins, Rob Ickes, Trey Hensley, Butch Robins, (from top right, down) Ivy Phillips, Sandy Shortridge, Debbie Yates, Scott Freeman and Jacob Eller.
A special feature of the concert will be two European artists, Uilleann piper Ronan Browne from Ireland and euphonium maestro Steven Mead from England, performing via YouTube.
The concert is the result of a recording project by the same name, a 22-track anthology of old time, bluegrass and blues music that’s being released with this event.
“These songs and tunes have been gathering in my repertoire for about 50 years, hence the title of the concert. Many of the artists who played on the recording are part of the live concert, and we will share selected tracks from the recording, as well as additional numbers that feature these remarkable artists,” Hinshelwood said.
Living better. Locally. It’s what drives ASD’s commitment to propel its mission to build a thriving regional food and agriculture system that creates healthy communities, respects the planet and cultivates profitable opportunities for Appalachians.
Since 1995, ASD has been working in Central Appalachia, providing hope and making a difference for the people who call the region home. What began as opportunities for struggling tobacco farmers to grow fruits and vegetables have become lasting solutions to regional challenges that impact economic development, workforce development, food access, health and wellness. Over the years, ASD has expanded its reach from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to include partners in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, enabling the organization to bring resources back to the region.
The concert is presented by The United Company Foundation. Additional support is provided by JA Street, Six Rivers Media, Blue Ridge Beverage Company, Chinquapin Designs, Davenport Financial, Emory & Henry College, Food City, Hampton Inn of Abingdon, WEHC, A Likely Yarn, Abingdon Olive Oil Company, BurWil Construction, Electric Hardwoods, HBC, CPA’s, Holston Medical Group, HVAC, Inc., and The Polished Diamond.
Tickets are available online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/ehc/4926/event/1257594. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the McGlothlin Center box office during certain hours. For details, call the box office at 276-944-6333. To learn more about ASD, visit https://asdevelop.org.