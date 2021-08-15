Submitted by Walter Malone
Extension Agent/4-H Youth Development
Sullivan County UT-TSU Extension Offices
Youth participating in the 4-H Chick Chain received 12 newborn chicks in March. The chicks, while cute, would be depending on the young people to care for them as they matured into adult laying hens.
Each year, the Washington County and Sullivan County UT-TSU extension offices partner to offer this hands-on learning opportunity as a component of the 4-H poultry project. Registration begins in late November, the chicks are ordered in January, and an educational project orientation is conducted in February for participating members and their families.
The purpose of the project? While for some it may be to have fresh eggs or receive recognition for their birds’ growth, the overall purpose is to provide an avenue to foster the development of life skills in the participants. These skills include setting goals, building relationships, making decisions and responsibility.
The annual Multi-County 4-H Poultry Show & Sale was held Aug. 7 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray. Sixteen 4-H students completed their Chick Chain project this year by returning five of their hens for the event. The birds were judged as a pen of five with winners recognized within each breed from both Washington and Sullivan counties.
Following the announcement of award winners, the pens of birds were sold at auction by volunteer Ron Ramsey.
Participating 4-H members received ribbons and prize money for their efforts in completing the project. In addition, the students could still have up to seven birds of their own to keep as a small laying flock and, perhaps best of all, have developed skills for life.
4-H is the youth development program for University of Tennessee Extension and Tennessee State University Cooperative Extension, which offers its program to all eligible persons. 4-H teaches leadership, citizenship and life skills to youth in grades 4 through 12.
Congratulations to this year’s winners.
FROM SULLIVAN COUNTY
Black Australorps
Grand Champion: Eli Barnes
Reserve Champion: Parker Tinsley
Buff Orpington
Grand Champion: Maggie Malone
Reserve Champion: Joseph Taylor
Others participating included: Aaron Cox, Albina Cox, Laura Cox, Adyson Clendenin, Avery Clendinin, Andrew Cloyd, Savanna Ensor, Nate Hyder and Lollie Usary.
FROM WASHINGTON COUNTY
Black Australorps
Grand Champion: Katie Lowe
Reserve Champion: Ely Lowe
Buff Orpington
Grand Champion: Katie Lowe
Reserve Champion: Elijah Manis