Twinkling lights, the scent of Fraser firs, handcrafted ornaments and lovely Christmas decorations are filling the shops and storefronts of downtown Jonesborough.
The annual Celebration of Trees, featuring more than 30 beautifully adorned Christmas trees spread out over 25 locations, begins Monday and continues through Dec. 27 in Historic Jonesborough. The trees are all sponsored and decorated by area businesses and nonprofit organizations.
This year’s exhibit begins at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center where six different live trees will be on display within the Old Town Emporium Gift Shop. There you can pick up a program featuring a listing of the other locations throughout the historic district where you can view over 30 decorated trees.
The Celebration of Trees has been a Jonesborough tradition for nearly 30 years.
Growing over the years, it now stretches from the Visitors Center to the Jonesborough Senior Center to the Chuckey Depot Museum at Jonesborough on 2nd Avenue. The exhibit features many spots in between as well, with stops at the International Storytelling Center, Noelle, Gabriel’s Christmas, Mill Spring Park Gazebo, McKinney Center, and many others sure to put visitors in the holiday spirit.
Programs for the free exhibit are available at the Jonesborough Visitors Center and the International Storytelling Center. This year, the program doubles as a ballot for the “People’s Choice Award” for the best-decorated tree in town.
All locations are open to public viewing during their normal operating hours.
On the next two Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m., Santa will welcome guests at the Chuckey Depot Train Museum. Santa can be found on the back of the caboose in the Chuckey Depot parking lot, social distanced from visitors, but offering a warm welcome and Christmas cheer.
Visitors can explore the history of the railroad inside the Chuckey Depot Museum which is filled with artifacts and items from the past. A stop on the Celebration of Trees trail, the museum’s live tree can be viewed from the Lost State Scenic Walkway Trail just beside the Depot.
Handmade Chuckey Depot-inspired ornaments will be given to each person who makes a donation to the depot. Social distancing guidelines will be in place.
To learn more, visit the Chuckey Depot Museum on Facebook or visit Jonesborough.com.
For more information about the Celebration of Trees, contact the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010.