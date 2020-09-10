The 21st Annual Boone Lake Cleanup won’t include a celebratory picnic. Participants won’t gather for pictures or prize drawings. But organizers hope the changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic won’t put a damper on the day’s objective: to keep Boone Lake clean and safe for the community’s use.
The annual Ca$h for Tra$h cleanup begins at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, when participants can register and pick up bags at one of three locations: Boone Lake Marina Ramp, Lakeview Marina or Jay’s Dock (Pickens Bridge Ramp).
When they register, cleanup participants will receive trash bags and tickets to turn in with each bag of trash they collect. Following the event, there’ll be prize drawings on Facebook with the prizes mailed to winning participants. Each participant who turns in at least one bag of trash will also receive a cleanup T-shirt at the collection site.
Due to social distancing requirements, the picnic is canceled for this year.
To learn more, call the Boone Lake Association at (423) 360-5057 or email boonelakeassociation@gmail.com.