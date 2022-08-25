Virginia State Police new troopers

The 18 troopers graduated from the Virginia State Police Training Academy on Aug. 12.

 Contributed/Virginia State Police

RICHMOND — The 136th generation of Virginia state troopers graduated last week, with 18 new troopers presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County.

“The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country and are now joining a long line of distinguished troopers,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent. “2022 marks the 90th anniversary of the Virginia State Police, and these new troopers will forever be part of our valued history. We are proud to have them as part of the Virginia State Police family.”

