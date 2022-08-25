RICHMOND — The 136th generation of Virginia state troopers graduated last week, with 18 new troopers presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County.
“The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country and are now joining a long line of distinguished troopers,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent. “2022 marks the 90th anniversary of the Virginia State Police, and these new troopers will forever be part of our valued history. We are proud to have them as part of the Virginia State Police family.”
The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 136th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training on Jan. 26, 2022.
Upon graduation, the new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments. For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a field training officer learning his or her new patrol area.
Local graduates and their duty assignments are Jarrad Jeffrey Byrd of Gate City (Prince William); Patrick Arthur Cantrell of Pound (Botetourt); Coltin Allen King of Fort Chiswell (Fluvanna) and Noah Aaron Maxfield of Castlewood (Rockbridge). Other graduates (and their stations) include: Gilmar Raymund Bulado Alcasid of Lakewood, Calif. (Portsmouth/Suffolk/Chesapeake); Usman Asif of Leesburg (Fairfax); Emily Marie Ball of Meriden, New Hampshire (Prince William); Cornelius Clyde Boykins, Jr., of Williamsburg (Prince William); Jason B. Chatman, Jr., of Richmond (Henrico); Morgan Bethany Douglas of Chesterfield (Dinwiddie); Clayton Ander Linville of Richmond (Hanover/Henrico); Andrew Ray Murley of Sac City, Iowa (Rockingham); Jimmy Williams Nguyen of Frederick, Maryland (Fairfax); Joshua Michael Nowacki of Fredericksburg (Stafford); Bryan Baxter Pitts of Puyallup, Washington (Hampton/Newport News); Justin Lee Ramey of Sperryville (Rockingham); Nicholas Ryan Thompson of Chesapeake (Hampton/Newport News); and Roosevelt Westbrook of Norfolk (Norfolk/Virginia Beach).