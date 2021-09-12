Submitted by Michele Yaroma
The River, a ministry of First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City, will be the recipient of the 11th Big Give, 100+Tri-Cities Women Who Care announced last week.
Membes and friends of the giving circle have pledged to donate $9,530 so far. The general public is invited to donate to The River to help the group meet its $10,000 giving goal.
The River was founded in 2004 as a ministry of First Presbyterian, It serves more than 1,000 women and children each year through a variety of services and the practice of radical hospitality. The River plans to use the donation to fund services such as free laundry, haircuts, showers and diapers, and to update the children’s play area.
“The River is appreciative of the generosity and support of the 100+ Tri-Cities Women Who Care with its 11th Big Give,” said Stacy Larsen, executive director. “One hundred percent of this gift will go towards services that help women and children in our community. Thank you for helping to keep The River flowing.”
The 100+Tri-Cities Women Who Care giving circle has collectively donated more than $118,000 to local nonprofits since its creation in 2019.
“We all need to hear some good news these days, and our giving circle provides a much-needed ray of hope. It’s wonderful to see over 100 women come together to provide a significant donation to a nonprofit service in our community,” said Becca Davis, giving circle founder.
“I am so grateful that we’ve been able to keep hosting Big Gives virtually even though we aren’t able to gather in-person right now,” she said.
Each quarter, members collectively donate approximately $10,000 to a local nonprofit. The 12th Big Give event will take place in November 2021, and area women are invited to consider becoming members. The number of members fluctuates as women move away from the area or are unable to contribute.
“We need new members to join so that we can continue to meet our quarterly $10,000 giving goal. I encourage any interested woman to join now — or to gather a few friends and join as a team. It’s fast, simple and impactful,” Davis explained.
To donate, learn more or to join, visit the group’s website at www.tricitieswomenwhocare.com.