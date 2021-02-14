Area women have a new incentive to join the local giving circle, 100+ Tri-Cities Women Who Care. Thanks to a partnership with The Richard M. Schulze Foundation, members’ donations may be matched at a rate of up to 50% — meaning members now have the opportunity to do even more good in the community.
According to the foundation’s website, Best Buy’s founder, Richard Schulze, “has identified the Power of 100 — Women Who Care structure as a meaningful way to partner with local philanthropists and give back to the many communities that have helped make Best Buy the world’s No. 1 electronics retailer.”
The Schulze Family Foundation has invited over 160 giving circle chapters to participate in its matching grant program and it has already donated $1.5 million dollars in matching grant dollars to over 400 nonprofits nationwide. 100+ Tri-Cities Women Who Care was invited to participate in January 2021 and will apply for matching funds after each “Big Give” event.
“Our giving circle is extremely grateful to the Schulze Family Foundation for this match of up to $5,000 every quarter,” said Becca Davis, founder of 100+ Tri-Cities Women Who Care. “The demand for services provided by nonprofits has increased during the pandemic and we’re thrilled to be able to provide additional support for charities in our region because of this partnership.”
Member Amanda Olson also voiced appreciation for the new partnership. “Our donations make a huge difference to these groups, and this matching grant will help us do more in the community,” Olson said. “It’s almost like giving extra. Now is the time to join. It’s a good feeling to know you can contribute a little and make a big difference!”
The next 100+ Tri-Cities Women Who Care event will take place Feb. 21. Through a partnership with 98.5 WTFM, the ninth Big Give will air on the TV show, “A Closer Look.” Area residents are invited to watch or listen to presentations by three local nonprofits. Members will vote for their favorite, and the nonprofit with the most votes will receive the group’s collective donation of approximately $10,000, plus up to an additional $5,000 from the Schulze Family Foundation.
The ninth Big Give event will air on COZI TV from 6 to 6:30 a.m. and on MeTV WAPK from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will be broadcast via radio from 6 to 6:30 a.m. on Classic Hits 102.7 WVEK, 95.9 The HOG WRZK, and from 6:30 to 7 a.m. on 98.5 WTFM. Those who are unable to tune in will also be able to access a recording on YouTube and Facebook.
New members may join and vote until the voting period ends at noon on Feb. 23. Members pledge to donate $100 (individually or with up to three teammates) every three months. All viewers, regardless of gender, are invited to donate to the selected nonprofit.
Members have contributed over $87,114 to local nonprofits since the group’s first Big Give event in 2019. Recipients include Isaiah 117, Season of Hope, Levi’s Legacy, H.O.P.E., Cherished Mom, One Acre Cafe, The Shepherd’s Inn, and Branch House.
Visit www.tricitieswomenwhocare.com to learn more about the local chapter. To learn more about the Schulze Family Foundation, visit https://www.schulzefamilyfoundation.org.