BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will be offering two drive-thru locations for the “Fight Flu TN” 2020 vaccination event Thursday. The vaccine is free of charge to the public.
Sullivan County Health Department will provide flu vaccines Thursday at no cost to anyone who wishes to receive one. Sullivan County Regional Health Department will have a location at Bristol Motor Speedway North Entrance Parking Lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and at Sullivan Central High School from noon to 3 p.m.
“It is not too late to protect the ones you love by getting your flu shot. Those at high risk for flu complications should have everyone around them vaccinated, including elderly, children, and our pregnant population,” said. Dr. Andrew Stephen May.
“If flu is suspected, see your primary care provider as an antiviral may be used to shorten the course or for prophylaxis. There are also many co- circulating respiratory viruses, so appropriate respiratory etiquette is paramount, cover cough, or cold, don’t touch your eyes, and if you are sick, please stay away from others and work.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department recommend a yearly flu vaccine for everyone age six months and older. The flu vaccine is especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over 50 and those with chronic medical conditions. The flu shot remains the best protection against influenza.