BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County could soon create and enforce new rules and regulations on how county residents treat their animals.
County Commissioner Mark Vance is the primary sponsor of a “work-in-progress” resolution to adopt “animal care standards and animal restraint standards.”
“It’s about holding people accountable and defending helpless animals that can’t defend themselves,” Vance told the Times News on Monday when asked for the reason behind the resolution.
Vance said he has had the subject brought to his attention by the sheriff’s office and workers and board members for the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County.
“I want some way to help our animal control and sheriff’s office personnel to be able to address animal neglect with some enforcement power to back them up when they answer these calls and find a dog tangled in a chain tied to a tree, with no water and no shelter,” Vance said.
Currently, those answering a call like that only have the power to tell the animal’s owner they need to do better, Vance said.
State law, according to Vance’s resolution, permits counties to:
• Regulate stray animals by resolution of their governing body.
• License and regulate dogs and cats.
• Establish and operate shelters and other animal control facilities.
• By resolution of their governing body, establish monetary penalty not to exceed $500 for each violation of a rule or regulation that the county is authorized to adopt.
State law also gives general sessions court the power to enforce county rules, according to the resolution.
As of Monday, Vance’s resolution (co-sponsored by Commissioner John Gardner) asks the Sullivan County Commission to adopt a list of care standards “to ensure that our precious animals are cared for” and states “establishing regulations for standards in animal care ... is a step in improving the quality of life for dogs, cats and animals and promoting safe neighborhoods and a positive quality of life for citizens and visitors.”
The guidelines that are attached to the resolution are just a boilerplate starting point provided as an example of what some other counties in the state have adopted, Vance said.
“I’m going to be meeting with County Attorney Dan Street later this week to talk about the proposed rules and regulations and how enforcement would work,” Vance said. “And I’ll be talking to the board of the county animal shelter, and the employees there. And the sheriff’s office.”
Vance said he does not intend to include a requirement for all dogs and cats to have a county-issued license, but there will be a provision to “register” each animal recovered by its owner or adopted out of the animal shelter by a new owner. He also wants a provision that all dogs and cats adopted out of the shelter must be spayed or neutered first.
Other basic regulations would spell out how much room dog lots and dog houses should have, Vance said.
He introduced the resolution on first reading last month, but Vance said he does not plan to call for a commission vote this month due to how much work is left to be done to develop the proposed rules and regulations.