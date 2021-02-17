Research suggests that weather changes can be one of the environmental risk factors physicians consider when assessing patients who are experiencing certain conditions. The human body adapts and gets used to a certain climate, but when there is a sudden change on a day-to-day basis, our immune and musculoskeletal systems struggle to adjust.
That struggle then triggers an illness.
In Northeast Tennessee, we experience days that begin at 30 degrees and peak at 55 during the day. This may seem fine for health, but only if we are prepared to dress in layers. According to Dr. Vikash Modi, if you are not wearing enough layers in the morning or wearing too many layers in the afternoon, the body is either too cold or too hot, which causes upper respiratory infections.
Not only do our bodies struggle to keep up with rapid temperature change, but so do our heating and air conditioning systems. It is common for dehumidified air to be laden with pollen, mold or mildew, which causes our upper respiratory systems to experience chronic sinuses and throat issues. It is essential to prevent such problems by changing your heating and air filters every six months.
Seasonal allergies exist because plants are just as confused about weather change as humans and decide to bloom early, releasing vast amounts of pollen before spring even begins.
Cold air can trigger asthma or bronchitis while warmer weather can trigger pollen allergies. In addition to these weather changes, there is a blend between the cold/flu season and warm days where people decide to gather.
Although the community is combatting COVID-19 by decreasing social events, it is essential to remember that one could still be experiencing the cold or flu and spread them to others when gathering in warmer weather.
A health effect most don’t consider when the weather changes is an increase in muscle and joint injuries. If you are not frequently physically active and take advantage of a warm day to go outside and play, be aware that muscles and joints have been “hibernating” during the winter. To prevent these injuries, make sure to start off slowly and stretch before exercising in warmer weather.
As the climate transitions from snowy days into warmer afternoons, be sure to prepare your outfit layers and focus your diet on strengthening your immune system.
Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure, and influencing policy.
Aiesha Banks is the Executive Director of Healthy Kingsport. She can be reached at abanks@healthykingsport.org.
