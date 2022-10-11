JOHNSON CITY — The 29th annual Stories from the Pumpkin Patch will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site.

The evening will feature several storytellers from the Jonesborough International Storytellers Guild and the East Tennessee State University Communication and Storytelling master’s program. These storytellers will be telling tales of old folklore, fall time stories and good family fables.

