JOHNSON CITY — The 29th annual Stories from the Pumpkin Patch will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site.
The evening will feature several storytellers from the Jonesborough International Storytellers Guild and the East Tennessee State University Communication and Storytelling master’s program. These storytellers will be telling tales of old folklore, fall time stories and good family fables.
During the daylight hours, various fall and Halloween crafts will be available for kids inside the visitor center. There will be various Halloween-themed face paintings at $2 for children of all ages. Hot apple cider will be heated to perfection and served out of the mid-19th century George Haynes cabin.
The Tipton-Haynes house will be open for visitors to leisurely stroll through the historic halls and rooms. If you dare, visitors can explore the site’s ancient and spooky cave. Johnson City Kubota will be providing a hay ride around the site as spooky volunteers from the Appalachian Highland Celts will be there to scare you as they pass out candy along the route.
The Watauga Historical Association will be on site all day stirring the kettle to make some yummy apple butter that will be for sale. Apple butter prices are $13 for a quart, $7 for a pint and $4 for a half-pint. Several local vendors will be selling their homemade crafts while a handful of food trucks will allow visitors to have a picnic. Come and visit with other local historic sites and learn of the rich history of the area.
Join us and enjoy an evening outside with your family as admission is $5 per adult and $2.50 for children 12 and under. Members of Tipton-Haynes are always free. We are located at 2620 S. Roan St. in Johnson City. For more information, please call (423) 926-3631.