BRISTOL — State Street is known for its two personas — one side Tennessee and the other Virginia — and each with its share of entertainment, dining and lodging options for locals and tourists alike. But soon, two downtown favorites will swap sides — and states — among the Twin Cities.
To Tennessee
Eatz has long been tucked away in downtown Bristol, Virginia. The restaurant’s owners, Mark and Lisa Canty, have served home-style food like fried chicken, smoked ribs, cornbread and more for 15 years on Moore Street. But now, Mark Canty is venturing out on his own to a new street and a new state.
“We are going from 42 feet to 95 feet,” Canty told the Times News. “It will be better to serve people. We’ve been working on it for a while.”
Eatz will move to 520 State St., Bristol, Tennessee. The new location is slated to open sometime in May, Mark Canty said. But the business owner doesn’t plan to simply move the restaurant, though.
Lisa Canty will maintain the Moore Street location, where she plans to continue the restaurant’s catering legacy while Mark Canty will make numerous additions to the menu at the new location, including hot dogs and alcoholic beverages.
“We are going to have an enhanced menu,” Mark Canty said. “We’ll probably have about 10 more items on it. We will be serving beer, wine and alcohol. We will have a bar as part of the deal.”
“It’s going to be one of the favorite, first-class restaurants on State Street,” Mark Canty said.
To Virginia
Bloom has been on State Street since its start in 2017. The brunch-inspired eatery will continue its residence on the downtown, state-line street, but on the opposite side of the street, in Bristol, Virginia.
“I started very small and wanted to grow as the years went by, and we really have,” said Em Fehr, the owner and operator of Bloom via the announcement on social media. “I love our current space and I’ll miss it, but it’s time to have the opportunity to expand.”
Bloom will soon move to the former First Union Bank building at 601 State St., Bristol, Virginia. But the address won’t be the only upgrade. The announcement also said the new location will include outdoor dining, added seating, a commercial kitchen, catering capabilities, event space, a full-service bar, an entrance specifically for coffee orders and more.
Tried and True
The Paramount
The Paramount Theater still plays host to musical acts and productions in the heart of State Street.
“Through good times and bad,” Paramount Vice President David Grace told the Times News last year, “the Paramount has stood as an anchor for downtown Bristol.”
Artists like Marty Stuart, Cody Jinks and Ronnie Millsap and more have graced the historic stage with recent shows from the likes of Jefferson Starship, Randy Houser and Trace Adkins.
This year the theater also announced its partnership with WBCM Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time live variety show broadcast hosted at the theater on State Street. The theater also serves as a seated option for festival goers during the music festival, Rhythm and Roots Reunion typically held in September. This year’s festival will be held Sept. 9-11.
The Sessions
The Sessions Hotel offers a look into the Twin Cities history at 833 State St., Bristol, Virginia — the mouth of East State Street. The hotel includes three buildings, each with their share of history — the Bristol Grocery building (built in 1915), the Jobbers Candy Factory (built in 1920) and the Simply Grand Granary Mill (built in 1922). The three buildings combine to create an industrial-style hotel with touches of Bristol’s music and industrial past.
“We try to repurpose as much as we can,” Sessions Hotel general manager Catrina Mullins said. “to keep the historic nature of the buildings.”
In each room, specially designed microphone lights hang along with framed sheets of music from the famed 1927 country music sessions in Bristol. Sessions-themed Moon Bound Girl art also hangs above the beds while the TV stands are covered with denim from longtime Bristol clothing manufacturer LC King adorn the hotel rooms.
Cranberry Lane
Karen Hester has owned downtown anchor Cranberry Lane for 21 years. Seven years ago she opened the Southern Churn, the region’s only fudge maker.
Cranberry Lane offers a wide range of home goods, home decor, heritage foods (pickles, jams, etc.) and gifts.
Among movers and shakers of Bristol, Hester is referred to as downtown’s ambassador.
“It takes us all to make it happen,” Hester told the Times News last September. “I don’t look at any of my neighbors or any other stores downtown as competitors. We’re all complementary businesses. The exciting thing is you can come to downtown Bristol and you have so many options.”
Hester named a few: live music performances and other shows; two comedy clubs and a third coming; street artists; “a plethora of restaurants;” and shopping galore, from great gift shops to home decor to antiques and fashion.
“You name it,” Hester said. “It’s a great place to walk and stroll downtown. There are parks nearby and activities for children. And of course, the museum.”
State Street is the heart of downtown Bristol, joining the Tennessee side and the Virginia side.
Within a short walk, visitors can find numerous other dining, shopping and entertainment options on either state’s side of town.
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum
A Smithsonian affiliate that celebrates Bristol’s place in American music history as home to “the Big Bang,” AKA, the Bristol Sessions, the museum features permanent exhibits, some of which are interactive, and temporary exhibits in its gallery. It’s also home to Radio Bristol, a nonprofit community station providing listeners with a platform celebrating the roots of American music through a variety of original programming.
Among that programming is the popular “Farm and Fun Time,” a revival of the classic WCYB Radio program of the 1940s and 1950s that helped build the careers of the Stanley Brothers, Jim & Jesse McReynolds and many more.
The museum attracts visitors from around the globe.
Michael Waltrip Brewing Co.
Michael Waltrip isn’t new to Bristol. After all, his career in NASCAR includes more than 30 years of racing at Bristol Motor Speedway. But Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. is new to Bristol and it has given the NASCAR driver a whole new perspective on what Bristol is all about.
“It’s expanded my view of Bristol,” Waltrip told the Times News the day the brewery and restaurant bearing his name had its official grand opening in 2021. “Now that we’ve opened the brewery here in Bristol, Virginia, I see State Street and all the music and all the fun that’s being able to be had on that street. Used to I just thought, ‘Bristol: NASCAR.’ Now I think, ‘Bristol: Fun.’ ”
Waltrip has two business partners in the brewery, one with extensive restaurant experience. For now, the menu is simple and Waltrip said he knows “some would call it bar food.”
“I’m OK with that. We’re a brewery,” Waltrip said. “I’m proud of what we’re serving.
The Blended Pedaler
A few blocks from Waltrip, the Blended Pedaler features a menu of smoothies and non-gluten and vegan baked goods — as well as bike rentals.
It’s a first and only for Bristol on e-bike rentals.
To rent a bike, customers must watch an instructional video, sign a waiver and wear a helmet at all times while riding. Rentals are available for one hour ($15.99), two hours ($28.99) or six hours ($63.99). A full charge of the bike’s battery equals 50 miles travel.
The best-selling smoothie at the Blended Pedaler is its Mango Tango, but treats of all sorts abound on the menu and on the store’s shelves. Linder said the goal is to offer tasty but healthy and alternative choices for customers by including gluten-free and vegan items.
