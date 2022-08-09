BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is expected to vote Thursday on a $283.3 million budget proposal for the fiscal year that began on July 1.
What originally would have been the commission's monthly work session will now be a special called meeting devoted to discussion and action on the budget. That means nothing from the commission's monthly agenda will be discussed.
The called meeting on the budget is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
The legally required public hearing on the spending plan, a time for members of the public to comment on the budget proposal, is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Both meetings will be on the second floor of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse, 3411 Hwy. 126.
The budget proposal, presented on first reading two weeks ago, is based on the same county property tax rate as last year’s budget: $2.4062 per $100 of assessed value.
With each penny of the tax rate projected to generate $419,211 (based on 95.5% of tax bills being paid on time) that $2.4062 is budgeted to bring $100.8 million in revenue to county coffers.
The largest piece of the pie, $49.11 million, will go to school systems across the county. That money is split based on each system’s average daily attendance (ADA): $21.2 million to Sullivan County Schools (43.18% ADA); $17.78 million to Kingsport City Schools (36.12%); $9.94 million to Bristol, Tennessee City Schools (20.23%); and $213,000 to Johnson City Schools (.43%).
The county’s general fund receives the next largest chunk of property tax revenue: $30.56 million.
The general fund pays for basic county services including: public safety (sheriff's office and jail); property assessor; trustee; register of deeds; election office; county commission; county attorney, etc.
Debt service will receive $14.12 million; the county’s capital outlay fund will receive $3.5 million; the county’s highway fund will receive $2.82 million; and the county’s solid waste fund will receive $742,000.
The county will start the year with $67.8 million in fund balances and end the year with an estimated $33.8 million on hand across multiple budgetary control funds. But the $67.8 figure is inflated beyond a routine year due to the inclusion of about $16.3 million on hand from federal America Rescue Plan Act funds. It's money the county received in 2021-2022 and must spend within this budget cycle.
The largest drawdowns of fund balances otherwise are about $8 million to cover spending in the county’s general fund and another $6.1 million to cover spending under the general purpose school fund for the county’s school system.
To gain approval, the proposed budget will need a simple majority (13) of yes votes from the 24-member commission.
