Former Kingsport City Manager (and U.S. Census junkie) Jeff Fleming opines on the importance of the getting the Census count right and what the numbers mean to communities all across the United States.
Shown here is Hilltop Development number two. The flat, open fields in the 1920s that are now downtown Kingsport were often wet and muddy as they were being developed. As passengers arrived at the Train Station, they sought the higher ground north of Sullivan Street. Park Hill was an ideal building spot.
Contributed by Jeff Fleming
R. Thomas Beaty moved to Park Hill in Kingsport in 1919. He oversaw the music program at the newly organized First Presbyterian Church and worked as a cashier for the Bank of Kingsport.
Recently, a newcomer contacted the Chamber of Commerce asking about the original owner of their recently purchased historic home in Park Hill (The Fifties). They’re the Tudor homes on the hill opposite Town Park Lofts on West Sullivan Street. Wanting to help, but not really knowing how, I started with a street address. I used Google to no avail, then decided to research the newspaper archives. What unfolded was the story of a newcomer (from 100 years ago) that made a life in this model city.
The house was built in 1920, just three years after Kingsport’s incorporation. The town developers were starting from scratch and needed to build all the necessities of life — churches, banks, housing, schools, etc. Virtually everyone was a newcomer looking for an opportunity. The flat, open fields that are now downtown Kingsport were often wet and muddy as they were being developed. As passengers arrived at the Train Station, they sought the higher ground north of Sullivan Street. Park Hill was an ideal building spot.
In 1919, R. Thomas Beaty of Lancaster, South Carolina, (26 years old) discovered his new hometown. For the next 43 years until his death and burial at Oak Hill, the newspaper captured beautiful stories of his life, love, and service to our community. No street or building may be named in his honor, but he is a perfect example of how a bunch of newcomers decided to eke a town out of nothing. Their optimism, altruism and infectious enthusiasm are exactly how we became known for “The Kingsport Spirit.”
As First Presbyterian Church was getting organized, he was asked to oversee the music program. Ordained in 1920, he was a mainstay and ruling elder for the remainder of his life. Although he had no formal training, he was a gifted musician with a beautiful baritone voice. His new home on West Wanola was only 2 blocks from the church. He was also a banker and became the cashier for the newly formed Bank of Kingsport at Broad and Main streets (now Abingdon Olive Oil). Sometime after the stock market crash and the shake-up in banking, he moved to Eastman, where he ultimately retired from the human resources department.
He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club, which met at the now-gone Kingsport Inn (present-day City Hall). There are numerous references to him alongside Kingsport’s earliest movers and shakers —names like Stone, Wilcox, Dobyns, Bennett, J. Fred Johnson, C.P. Edwards, etc. Newspaper accounts tell stories of him singing at weddings, funerals, church cantatas, and special events (often alongside Allen Dryden). He was a passionate member of the American Legion, made Christmas boxes for the poor, championed a flagpole for Glen Bruce Park, advocated for the placement of a German field gun in honor of veterans, oversaw the high school’s patriotic programming at the special request of Principal C.K. Koffman, chaired the west ward for the Sullivan County Election Commission (alongside F.J. Brownell), served as an officer of the industrial baseball league, received a “good pedestrian” award with two theater tickets, and was an early advocate for the Senior Center.
After 23 years in the multi-level house on Park Hill, he moved to the newly constructed flats in Cherokee Village in 1943 where his widow, Sudie, lived until 1989.
They raised one daughter, who married a military man and moved accordingly. His grandchildren are scattered across the country from South Carolina to Texas.
It occurred to me that Kingsport isn’t just a collection of buildings and architecture. What matters most are the souls who occupied those buildings and the impact they made on developing this wonderful community we inherited from them.
In 2019, Jeff Fleming retired as city manager after 35 years of service. He is a board member of Friends of the Archives. If you want to support future historic preservation efforts, please consider joining the mailing list, donating memorabilia, and attending the biannual lecture series. Individual memberships start at $15 per year. You can learn more by contacting jeff.fleming.kingsport@gmail.com or visiting the Archives on the 5th floor of City Hall. Mr. Fleming will be presenting “A History of Homes & Neighborhoods of Kingsport” to the Kingsport Historical Society at 10 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Chamber of Commerce. All are welcome to attend. The presentation will be uploaded to YouTube.