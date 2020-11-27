ROGERSVILLE — Jack Marecic wasn't using the 5K run he completed Thanksgiving morning as an excuse to overindulge on turkey and stuffing later in the day.
Quite the opposite.
The Rogersville attorney planned a reasonable meal with family.
Marecic's presence at the Of One Accord ministry's annual Earn Your Turkey 5K fundraiser run/walk was to celebrate losing 50 pounds over the past 12 weeks and to test his 52-year-old speed against the times he posted when he was a young man in the Marines.
“I want to see what I can do,” Marecic told the Times News shortly before the race began. "I've been running the rolling hills out by Caney Creek, so I wanted to see what I could do on the flat surface. And kind of just celebrate losing 50 pounds and being in a lot better shape.”
Marecic added, “I'm going to run full out. I'm going to give it everything I have. When I finish, I'll be ready to collapse.”
Marecic was among several members of the FitFam weight loss program led by Rogersville fitness instructors Chad Wilhelm and Lacy Unroe, who were featured in a Times News article in August. One runner in Thursday's event had lost 100 pounds over the past six months.
There were 56 runners registered at the beginning of Thursday's 5K, which was a little below the normal count, but not bad considering the pandemic. The race winner was 17-year-old Gideon Erwin.
Participants were asked to contribute $15, with all proceeds benefiting the ministry's Christmas food box program.
Unlike Marecic, Kinsley Graves of Whitesburg and Valarie Swecker of Greeneville planned on replacing the calories they burned the 5K with copious amounts of turkey, dressing and desserts.
They're both in the Couch to 5K program, and one of their goals was to run a 5K on Thanksgiving.
“That's an app that we downloaded on our smart phones,” Graves said. “It's an eight-week program, and you run 30 seconds for the first week. And then by the end, you're running a 5K in eight weeks.”
Both said they're not cutting back on Thanksgiving dinner afterwards.
Swecker: “I'm going full out.”
Graves: “Dessert. ...”
Swecker: “Everything.”
Graves: “We're starting a new training program Monday, so we're getting our last hurrah in.”