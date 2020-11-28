I woke up last Saturday morning with an inexplicable need to visit my grandfather’s grave in Kentucky, and as a result solved a century- old mystery that I didn’t even know existed.
Lynn and I had already intended on taking a road trip that day, although our adventures rarely have an intended destination. Usually we try to go somewhere we’ve never been before and get lost, and then try to find our way back home again, stopping at various points of interest along the way.
But something planted a bug in my head that morning to pay my final respects to my Grandpa.
Maybe I had a dream about him that I couldn’t remember, or an angel whispered the suggestion in my ear, but for some reason I wanted to see his final resting place.
I hadn’t been there since his funeral in 2012, and at that time there was no headstone.
So, Lynn, Maggie and I embarked on a whirlwind tour through Harlan, Kentucky, over Pine Mountain via a scenic road called the Laden Trail to Greasy Creek, where my mother’s family settled around 1800. My grandfather is buried with his forefathers in a place called Abner’s Branch just past the Leslie County line in the abandoned community of Napier, Kentucky.
William Henry Miniard was one of the last of the real mountain men. He could spot ginseng from a mile away. He built houses by himself, cutting down his own trees and sawing them into lumber, and then building the structure based on a picture he saw in a magazine.
As a younger man, he operated his own coal mines that he dug himself into the side of the mountain, and as an older man he built moonshine stills for local bootleggers. He was a self-taught master gardener, fisherman and hunter, and he also had movie star good looks. He was really one of a kind and I miss him.
Our family cemeteries are usually located on the side of a steep hill that was too rough to plow or raise livestock, and burying folks there was the only way to get any use out of the land.
I found his grave off by itself at the edge of the hill. The stone was engraved with a log cabin, trees, and a mountain. He would have liked it.
That cemetery contains my ancestors’ graves going back 200 years. A lot of graves are just big flat chunks of slate from the creek bottom, and if there was anything carved on them it had eroded over time.
One of the most prominent graves belongs to my great-great-great-grandparents Isriel and Joanna “Jona” Napier, who have a very sad story.
Isriel owned a store in the nearby community of Big Laurel. According to court records uncovered by my mom, in April of 1918 he sold flour to one brother, and then sold the same amount of flour to the other brother for a different price.
Apparently, the brothers got together and discovered the discrepancy. That must have made them mad because on April 27, 1918, they went to the store and shot Isriel to death.
He was 72, but my ancestors back then generally lived to be 90-100, so he was still a young man by their standards.
Both brothers were arrested and convicted of murder and went to prison. Unfortunately, the trial was held in Hazzard, Kentucky, and while riding to the trial in a wagon in the dead of winter, Jona caught pneumonia and died on Feb. 26, 1919, (although they failed to carve that date into the marker she shares with Isriel).
The community of Napier where Isriel and Jona lived is about an hour drive by car to Hazzard on the existing modern roads, so I can only imagine how long it would have taken in a wagon in February on those old primitive 1919 roads.
I paid my respects to all my ancestors buried at Abners Branch last Saturday, including Isriel and Jona, whose headstone had an engraved decoration that caught my eye and piqued my curiosity.
Above Isriel’s name was a carving in the stone of two hands that appear to be clasped or shaking. The meaning of this may be common knowledge to some people, but I’m fairly ignorant about cemetery symbolism.
I thought maybe it signified that he belonged to an organization similar to the Masons, or maybe it was a symbol of the church he attended. I texted my mom a photo of the engraving. Mom is the family genealogist, but she admitted that she didn’t recognize the symbol, and that was the first time she ever noticed that carving on Isriel’s grave or anywhere else.
Thankfully, Google knows everything.
One explanation I found online states, “Handshakes are about leaving — saying goodbye to earthly existence, or a couple who hope to be reunited in death, especially if one is a man’s hand and the other is a woman’s. The person who dies first guides the other to heaven.”
Another source states two clasped hands typically represent the close emotional or spiritual bond between individuals or partners, such as a husband and wife, as well as the continuity of love and affection or eternal devotion. It might also be a greeting or welcome by an already deceased individual or partner to the newly deceased, or guidance to everlasting life.
A third source states, “If you look a little more closely, you will notice the sleeve attached to one hand is feminine, and the sleeve attached to the other hand is masculine. These hands, carved in this way, symbolize holy matrimony.”
The sleeve on the hand coming from Jona’s side of the headstone appears to be feminine, and the other sleeve appears to be masculine, so I’m going with the interpretation that Isriel was greeting and/or guiding Jona into heaven.
Their daughter Matilda was my great-great-grandmother, and she died on my third birthday at the age of 98. She was the matriarch of my mom’s family and is still remembered and much beloved.
Apparently she had a good teacher. The words beneath her dad’s grave state, “Father was the sunshine of our home.”
So, having solved that mystery the journey continued.
We stopped at the Pine Mountain Settlement School in Big Laurel where my grandmother was a student and where my mom was born.
We then doubled back over Pine Mountain to Cumberland, Kentucky, followed the old road through Benham and Lynch, over Black Mountain to the highest point in Kentucky at the Virginia state line, and then through Appalachia and Big Stone Gap and Duffield back to Kingsport.
It’s been a week and I still can’t figure out what summoned me to that cemetery, but it was definitely an educational experience.
Modern folklore and the horror movie genre have taught us that a hand reaching from the grave is something to be feared and avoided.
Now we know differently. When our time comes, it’s just the hand of a loved one guiding us to our eternal reward.