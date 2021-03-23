SURGOINSVILLE — Matthew 7:7 begins “Ask, and it shall be given you,” but Surgoinsville mom Nicole Paragon never expected that biblical verse to ring so true for her family.
Last month, Paragon asked the Times News to help spread the word about a GoFundMe page she had started to raise money for a wheelchair accessible van for her 8-year-old son Adrian Rimer.
Adrian is wheelchair bound and suffers from a number of serious conditions, including athetoid cerebral palsy, epilepsy, scoliosis, chromosomal abnormality and an unknown genetic disorder that may be Angelman syndrome.
He is also a growing boy, and it’s getting harder for Nicole to lift him from his wheelchair to a car seat and then back into his wheelchair when he travels to his many medical appointments in Kingsport, Johnson City and Knoxville.
Another scary problem is the fact that Adrian sometimes passes out when he’s lifted out of his chair.
The family needed a wheelchair-accessible van, but they’re just too expensive. Nicole lives with her boyfriend, Marcus Laster, a factory worker who was laid off in October due to COVID-19 and didn’t go back to work in February.
Aside from child support that Nicole receives, Marcus provides the only income for the household while Nicole stays home with Adrian and her other children — a son who is 13, stepdaughter who is 9 and daughter who is 4.
A wheelchair-accessible van was far from their reach financially, and the only solution Nicole could come up with was to ask for help.
“When (the Times News) shared the GoFundMe page, it actually blew up a lot quicker than I thought it would,” Nicole told the Times News on Monday. “I was getting donations all day long, and I was so thankful and excited for that. We had some friends from my boyfriend’s old job where he got laid off, and they gave a lot of donations to us. They are the ones who found the van for sale on (Facebook) Marketplace.”
What they found was a 2004 Toyota Sienna van outfitted with a motorized wheel chair ramp that had only 96,500 miles on the odometer for $10,000.
The glove box was filled with receipts showing where the van had been serviced regularly. Members of her boyfriend’s family are professional mechanics, and they gave her the thumbs up that it was a good deal.
All it needs now is a new seat belt for the wheelchair area, and they were going Monday to find out about getting that installed.
“We didn’t get to go anywhere before because it’s just so hard for me to get them loaded up in my car,” Nicole said. “The main reason I needed it was so I can take him to appointments, but on the days I have to take my kids to school and my boyfriend is at work, I have to load Adrian by myself.”
She added, “When I move him from his car seat to his wheelchair, or wheelchair to car seat, he does tend to pass out on me. It’s going to be a lot easier for him because he’s going to stay comfortable in his wheelchair, and I’m not having to pick him up and move him and him pass out. I think he’s going to like it.”
Nicole received a total of 81 donations on GoFundMe ranging from $10 to $1,000
She brought the van home on March 16 after having to come up with only $1,600 out of pocket after contributions were factored in.
“The first thing that comes to my mind is God,” Nicole said. “I prayed for this to become possible and He answered. He led us to this van, and He led our story to those who had it in their heart to help. I’m definitely thankful for God. He’s my biggest supporter. He gave me my son and all my children.”
Nicole added, “I was so excited and so thankful because I wouldn’t have been able to get it without everybody’s help. I’m going to be able to leave the house with him a lot easier, and I feel like I’m going to be able to take my kids out a lot more this summer to the park and places like that.”
Nicole wants the people who contributed to know how grateful she is.
“I was so excited and so thankful because I wouldn’t have been able to get it without everybody’s help. I just want to say thank you and God bless, and I hope that the good they did for my family ... they get it back in return.”