CHURCH HILL — Jan Harrell tested positive for COVID-19 around Thanksgiving, but during that first week she didn’t seem to be suffering any of the terrible symptoms.
Her daughter Cindi Roberts told the Times News on Wednesday that you wouldn’t have even known that she was sick had she not been tested.
“She went to the ER because we thought she had a UTI (urinary tract infection) and they didn’t think she had it either, but they tested her just to see, and she was positive,” Roberts said. “She did great that first week, and when she finished the steroids and antibiotics it hit her like a brick wall. She passed away Dec. 22. She was in the hospital three weeks.”
“Trying to find a way to channel my grief”
An organization called “Marked by COVID” has declared a national day of mourning for Monday, March 1. There are approximately 70 events scheduled across the United States, but the only two currently scheduled in Tennessee are one in Chattanooga and one organized by Roberts in Church Hill at the Jaycees Park gazebo beginning at 6 p.m.
“I was trying to find a way to channel my grief, and I came across this project,” Roberts said. “I thought it was a beautiful way to memorialize all of those that we’ve lost locally. I don’t think any other local city has done anything.”
Marked by COVID is a grass- roots movement that chose March 1 to bring awareness to a national day of mourning. Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal is among several mayors across the United States to sign a proclamation declaring March 1 a day of mourning for COVID victims.
Marked by COVID national organizer Kristina Libby of New York contributed $250 for Cindi Roberts to purchase a floral heart arrangement for Monday’s event.
“It’s a very low-key event,” Roberts said. “I’m probably just going to open with a prayer, say a few words, leave it open for anyone else who wants to say anything, and then I’m going to leave the heart there in the gazebo overnight and at least until after school on Tuesday. I’m planning on leaving some artificial rose petals, and anyone can put names on those and leave them with the memorial.”
“So many families didn’t get to say goodbye”
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, as of Feb. 24, Hawkins County had recorded 93 COVID-associated deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday there had also been 273 COVID-associated deaths in Sullivan County, 231 in Washington County, 144 in Greene County, 152 in Carter County, 47 in Unicoi County, 38 in Johnson County and 12 in Hancock County for a total of 990 in the Northeast Tennessee region.
Across Tennessee there have been 11,321 COVID-associated deaths.
“I know people in their 40s and into their 80s who have lost their lives,” Roberts said. “It’s not just our older generation that we’re losing. We’ve lost several just in Hawkins County who are young, in their 40s.”
Jan Harrell was 70.
“My mom passed away two weeks before the vaccine started shipping, and that stings when you know that she was so close,” Roberts said.
Roberts added, “She didn’t recover from COVID, but she wasn’t in isolation at the end. She tested negative, so we got to be with her for the last few days. She made it home on hospice, and passed away the next day. We were very fortunate that we were able to be with her, and I think that’s kind of where this grassroots movement has come from because so many families didn’t get to say goodbye, and it was such a traumatic loss.”