With Valentine’s Day behind us, it’s a good time to think about how we can show love to everyone in our lives, even our neighbors.
Sometimes even the smallest acts can help to show our neighbors we care, whether it’s a friendly wave, cleaning up litter around the neighborhood or even pulling in a neighbor’s trash can from the road. Even while we social distance to stay safe, it’s important to maintain a sense of community and goodwill among neighbors.
Many of our neighbors might be struggling with yard upkeep during this pandemic and especially during the colder season. That’s why your Kingsport Neighborhood Commission is stepping up to help. The commission is looking to help out some of our neighbors who have trouble maintaining their yard alone or are at risk of falling into code violation.
If you know of someone who needs a helping hand with yard work or other minor projects to ensure their home is safe and comfortable, please send an email to kingsportneighborhoods@gmail.com to nominate your neighbor.
Please include the following information in your email: why you’d like to nominate your neighbor, your name, your neighbor’s name, phone number and address.
Let’s all work together to love our neighbors this month and every month and always strive to help out those in need.