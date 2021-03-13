Some Kingsport history is back on the market ... on Market Street, no less.
When Skoby’s Restaurant closed, Mike and Lisa Anne Milhorn, owners of Up Against the Wall Gallery, purchased what is perhaps now the most extensive single- owned grouping of antiques from the locally legendary eatery.
I knew back then, after Virginia Intermont College ended its attempt to operate the restaurant, that Lisa Anne had bought numerous pieces from the vast Skoby’s collection. Skoby’s owner Pal Barger had donated the building and all its contents to the college for use in its then-fledgling culinary program.
Once the college began to flounder (it has since closed), and the culinary program ended, V.I. began to sell some of the antiques. Later, the school auctioned the remaining contents of Skoby’s, including fixtures and ... well, you can’t say anything that wasn’t nailed down, because they sold a lot of things that in fact were nailed down. Skoby’s had multiple private dining rooms, each with its own themed decor. At the auction, bidders purchased entire rooms, meaning they could strip the paneling and anything else they could pry loose.
Back to the furniture, and the halcyon days of Skoby’s, Skoby’s World, and Skoby’s Restaurant (pre-V.I.). When Barger reimagined the whole place in the 1970s, the main dining room, home to that famous 21-foot salad bar (with chilled pewter plates, and with caviar among its bounty), was themed as “The Butcher Shop.” It was actually a divided main room (with the salad bar) and led to two smaller rooms (the Cooler and the Gaslight).
Most tables were four-tops. Part of the charm was antique tables and chairs were mismatched. The largest table in The Butcher Shop, just feet away from the end (the beginning, perhaps, as it was where you got your plate to start your 21-foot journey) of the salad bar, was in Skoby’s seating chart jargon, Table 15. It would easily accommodate six, eight was comfortable, nine or even 10 could maybe squeeze in. That made it desirable for families or groups of friends celebrating a birthday.
My own family dined at the table many times, although we later got in the habit of booking rooms. My grandmother Maude (Ward Osborne), however, especially liked us sitting at Table 15. It was, after all, well located if you wanted to be at the center of things. My Uncle Harold also took a shine to Table 15, for the same reasons as his mother, Maude: it added to the experience, that particular vantage point, on a busy Friday or Saturday evening.
I was surprised to see a social media post last week that Table 15 is for sale. Asking price: $2,350. Description: Oval mahogany table, 64” to 86” (with two leaves, which Lisa Anne pointed out to me on Saturday have the “skirt” to keep the flow of the table’s pattern), patented Nov. 15, 1910, according to a metal plate underneath the table’s expertly refinished top.
The ad said the table is available for viewing at Up Against the Wall Gallery (316 E. Market St., downtown Kingsport).
I called Vicki Cooper Trammell and said we had to go visit Table 15. She agreed. She told me I was going to be surprised at what all the Milhorns have from Skoby’s, and that they were offering more than just Table 15 for sale.
We dropped by Saturday morning and were delighted to find Linda Morgan was already at Up Against the Wall shopping. It was a mini-reunion of sorts.
As I noticed more and more items (mostly not for sale) from Skoby’s, I asked Mike why they chose to buy so much of the restaurant’s contents.
“Like a lot of other people, that was our favorite place,” Mike said. “Growing up I was in there a lot with my dad. I went on my first car date there.”
“I wanted to buy it all,” Lisa Anne said. Nay, Lisa Anne exclaimed she wanted to buy it all. And by “all” she meant the entire contents of Skoby’s.
“I just wanted it all to stay together as a collection,” Lisa Anne said. “At the time I thought maybe we could use some of it someday in a restaurant (in an adjoining storefront).”
So, I ask, why are you willing to sell some pieces now?
“We’re downsizing,” Mike said. “We’ve got another business coming in to that side ... and behind that wall is a large warehouse area that’s been where Lisa Anne could keep things, store things, take things home and bring them back. We’re not going to have that anymore.”
That loss of front store space is why they’re having a huge sale on framed prints and other items.
In addition to Table 15, Lisa Anne has a large wooden, high-backed bench for sale ($4,000) that for years sat along a wall in Skoby’s upstairs “Tavern.” And a farm table from that area of the restaurant as well. But oh, the things she has that aren’t for sale: the seed-bin counter that for year’s anchored Skoby’s “General Store” where you paid your tab; the antique scales; meat cleavers; wax cheeses and meats; clowns from the Clown Bar; the “Schitt’s’” table from the Back Room; the gaslight stained glass light fixture from the Gaslight Room; the “hog-killing” table that served as a sort of coffee table in the Tavern. The player piano. And more.
Lisa Anne is an expert on a lot of the items, but she couldn’t count her way around The Butcher Shop’s layout to make her way to Table 15 being the 15th table. By the way, table numbers are just shorthand for restaurant workers to communicate quickly to one another which customers need what.
At Skoby’s, in The Butcher Shop, it was like this: entering the dining area from the restaurant’s main entrance (the General Store), diners would have been led past the player piano on their left. Starting on the left, the first four-top table was Table 1. Tables 2-8 ran the length of that wall and curved back along the far right wall ... where two brick booths were Table 9 and Table 10. The salad bar ended near table 10. Stepping into the other “half” of the dining room, Table 11 and Table 12 were two-tops, made from old treadle sewing machine legs with marble tops. On the opposite wall (you might remember a large picture of a cow) were two marble-topped rectangular tables (13 and 14), and there, at the end of that room was Table 15.
Vicki, Linda and I had a great little visit with Mike and Lisa Anne. I managed to control myself and not buy any more framed art, even though many items were as cheap as $5 — and one vintage rose-spray print was “FREE.” Lisa Anne swears it wasn’t a trick. I left it anyway (and if Mom gets this far reading, she’s going to be upset with me, just like that).
“Seeing the Skoby’s stuff, and especially Table 15, was sorta sad,” Vicki said. “But that was offset by looking at all the art and discovering the work they have from Eric Cunningham, who is a Bristol-based artist. I’d never seen his work, and now I feel like his biggest fan. I wish I had room for that big mermaid piece of his.”
Up Against the Wall Gallery, a family-owned business open 40 years (and the largest Pat Buckley Moss dealer in the Southeast), is open Tuesdays through Fridays 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.