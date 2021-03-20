KINGSPORT — What do a former Kingsport football player and coach, former quarterback, former city manager, an astronomy professor, a track athlete and a retired Eastman Chemical Company employee have in common? All six were inducted Saturday into the Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association's Hall of Fame.
They are: former quarterback Wally Bridwell, Class of 1960; former track standout Darwin Bond, Class of 1970; former Kingsport City Manager John Campbell, Class of 1967; former football player and coach Graham Clark, Class of 1973; Boston University astronomy and physics professor Theodore A. Fritz, Class of 1957; and former Eastman Chemical Company official D. Lynn Johnson, Class of 1958.
They are the 2020 inductees of the Alumni Hall of Fame. The ceremony, originally scheduled for October 2020, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was held at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort and Convention Center.
The Hall of Fame was established in 2009. Information regarding all past inductees (photos and biographies) can be found online at dbhs.k12k.com.
The Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association seeks to unite alumni and to keep them informed of community and school news. Its mission is to support D-B and to keep our thousands of graduates engaged in those activities. For more information, visit D-B Alumni Association & Reunions at dbhs.k12k.com.