Sayrah Barn schedules Halloween Trunk-or-treat after Rogersville cancels

ROGERSVILLE — The annual downtown Rogersville Trunk-or-Treat event that attracts thousands of masked munchkins every year has been canceled due to COVID-19, but there are other Hawkins County locations where your little ghouls can bring on the spooky.
There’s a trunk-or-treat scheduled for Oct. 31 at St. Clair Ballpark from 5-7 p.m. and another at Persia Baptist Church on Oct. 31 beginning at 6 p.m.
Volunteer High School’s Key Club will also host a trunk-or-treat on Oct. 28 in the campus parking lot from 6-8 p.m.
All ages are encouraged to dress up and attend the VHS event. The Key Club is accepting candy donations for this trunk-or-treat. For more information or to contribute candy, call (423) 732-9527.
Sayrah Barn says bring on the spooky
The biggest Hawkins trunk-or-treat event is likely to be at the Sayrah Barn on Highway 11-W on the eastern outskirts of Rogersville on Halloween night starting at 5 p.m.
Sayrah Barn owner/operator Megan Lawson said she loves Halloween and she had wanted to do a trunk-or-treat, but most people go to Rogersville’s event and she didn’t see a point in trying to compete.
When the Rogersville Main Street Program announced on Wednesday it was canceling its trunk-or-treat, Lawson made the decision to invite the “trunks” and the “treats” to the barn.
Lawson said businesses and organizations that usually decorate trunks for downtown Rogersville are welcome to set up at the barn. There’s plenty of space on the property for everyone to be spread out safely, she noted.
It’s also an opportunity for regular citizens who might not get a lot of trick-or-treaters where they live to come set up at a place where they’ll likely have hundreds if not thousands of trick-or-treaters.
Lawson asks that anyone planning on setting up a trunk for the Sayrah Barn Trunk-or-Treat call her at (423) 754-8399.
“We would like to know ahead of time so we can work with them and mark off spots,” Lawson said. “Everyone is welcome. Whatever businesses or organizations would like to get involved or families. Where we used to live we didn’t have anybody come on Halloween. There are families that would like to see trick-or-treaters and they’re welcome to come and set up, too.”
Rogersville’s event canceled due to COVID-19
Rogersville Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker told the Times News on Wednesday that with the crowds their annual trunk-or-treat attracts, there’s no way to manage social distancing.
When the weather is good they have about 2,500 children, and with the adults accompanying their kids, it makes for a huge crowd in downtown Rogersville.
“They start lining up around 2 p.m., and they’ve been as far back as Broome Funeral Home before,” Barker said. “With it being a Saturday and no school, there’s just no way that we can control what’s going on outside the event area. We’ve actually had to get the police to keep them out of the street in the past because they’re three or four deep on that sidewalk.”
Barker added, “We’ve had people come in trunk-or-treating with a two-week-old baby. There’s just no way we could keep them safe and have the event. We can control social distancing inside the event area, but outside the event area we couldn’t. We’ve looked at every possibility, but you’ve just got a hodgepodge of people everywhere, so it can’t be done safely downtown.”
“Be smart and you’ll be fine”
Lawson said she will keep the trunks spread out for social distancing and encourage safe behavior during the Sayrah Barn Trunk-or-Treat.
“It’s like anything else,” Lawson said. “Be smart and you’ll be fine.”
Lawson said she first thought about setting the event time from 5-8 p.m.
With it being a Saturday night, however, Lawson said they will keep it going after dark as long as people are there. She asked the trunk-or-treaters try to arrive no later than 8 p.m., and then they can stay as long as it takes to visit all the trunks.
There also will be a Halloween Masquerade Ball at the barn for adults the weekend before Halloween on Oct. 24, and they’ll be leaving those decorations up to create the right ambiance for trunk-or-treat.
“I plan on maybe doing some games and keep the event going, and we’ll have music playing,” Lawson said. “We just want everyone to be safe and come out and have some Halloween fun with us.”