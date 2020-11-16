ROGERSVILLE — Next month, architects are expected to present the Board of Mayor and Aldermen with conceptual drawings of ideas for a new indoor rec center and city office complex that will be located adjacent to Rogersville City Park.
City Attorney Bill Phillips, who sits on the committee that selected Nashville-based Pfeffer-Torode Architecture, said the former Unite Grocery complex at 921 E. Main St. is expected to feature multiple buildings including a new city hall and indoor gymnasium and swimming pool.
On Tuesday, the BMA gave final approval to enter into a contract for architectural services with Pfeffer-Torode, which is expected to make a presentation to the BMA at its Dec. 8 meeting.
“What the Board of Mayor and Aldermen are looking at is a recreational facility, as well as a city hall, governmental offices, indoor pool — that type of thing,” Phillips told the Times News Thursday.
Pfeffer-Torode provided the Times News with two drawings that were submitted for consideration when the committee was considering different firms for the project.
Phillips said that those drawings played a big role in Pfeffer-Torode getting the nod for the project.
“That may not be it specifically,” Phillips said of those initial drawings. “Obviously they’re pretty rough at this stage of the game. But I think they’ll bring that and a little more detail to the next Board of Mayor and Aldermen to show them. Eventually the board is going to have to decide what exactly they want there.”
In March, the BMA purchased the three-acre shopping complex for $625,000. The site is adjacent to the old Blue Spring House property and 1.5 acre lot that the BMA bought for $75,000 in 2016.
Both properties are divided by the south entrance to Rogersville City Park, and Phillips said it’s possible that this new project will encompass both properties, resulting in a rerouted south entrance to the park.
The Parks and Rec garage will probably be consumed by the new project as well.
“I think that will probably be part of this new building or buildings,” Phillips said. “That’s just an old block building setting there.”
Phillips added, “It’s really up to the board to decide, but I think the idea is to have a lot of the governmental offices there, recreation, gymnasiums, indoor pool, that sort of thing.”
As for the current city hall on Kyle Street, Phillips said there’s a possibility that the Rogersville Police Department and Rogersville Fire Department, which currently share that facility with city offices, would take over the building completely.
“That facility will have to be used for something and that seems like a logical use,” Phillips added.