ROGERSVILLE — The H.B. Stamps Public Library will be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 31, for interior renovations, including new LED lighting throughout the facility, new carpeting, furniture and paint.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Rogersville library had been offering curbside service on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hawkins County Library Director Yvonne Woytovich said the Hawkins County Library System board of trustees voted unanimously Monday to approve $30,000 for interior improvements at the facility.
“Volunteers and staff members will be performing some of the improvements while the lighting and carpeting will be installed by local businesses who went through a bidding process to win the contracts for the project,” Woytovich said. “Funds for the project come from existing restricted funds that were set aside for building improvements years ago. The current facility has been in use for 40 years with little or no improvements since that time.”
Woytovich noted that library patrons will have extended checkout periods during the closure and are encouraged to check out items from the library this week to stock up on their reading or viewing needs.
No reopening date has been released.
Church Hill, Surgoinsville libraries remain open
The Surgoinsville and Church Hill branches will be available to patrons during the Rogersville library closure.
“Church Hill has the same service and hours,” Woytovich said. “Surgoinsville is offering curbside on Monday and Wednesday. We have had a hard time obtaining sanitizing supplies. As such, we quarantine all returned items for 72 hours before checking them out again.”
The library also offers free 24/7 Wi-Fi, which the public can access in the parking lot.
“We recently got a grant and are purchasing a few Wi-Fi hotspots for patrons to check out,” Woytovich said. “We are still waiting for those to arrive. Our vendor said that they are issuing hotspots to the schools first, so it may take a bit before we receive them. The board approved the policy for hotspots at yesterday’s meeting as well.”
She added, “Our Summer Reading Programs were virtual with curbside service for craft and prize pickups. Branches conducted Facebook live events and story times.”
Exterior renovation affected by COVID-19
The Rogersville library is also in the midst of an exterior renovation, although that’s been stalled due to a COVID-19 related delay in receiving windows that were ordered to restore the reading room exterior.
Hawkins County Facilities Manager Sarah Davis said the library’s exterior restoration will continue once those windows arrive.
The library doors and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) access have been completed. The entire exterior will be painted after the reading room exterior is repaired and new windows are installed.