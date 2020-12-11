ROGERSVILLE — City leaders got their first look on Tuesday at an architect’s proposed exterior drawings of a new city complex that would feature Rogersville’s city hall, gymnasium and indoor swimming pool complex.
Jamie Pfeffer from the Nashville based Pfeffer-Torode Architecture presented the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday with a proposed campus layout that would be located on Main Street adjacent to the Rogersville City Park where the former United Grocery was located.
After reviewing the proposed building exteriors, the BMA agreed to begin working with Pfeffer on interior designs for each building.
Pfeffer said after the construction designs are complete, he’ll be able to offer a cost estimate and timeline for completion.
Aside from a new city hall, the campus would also include a gym which will be big enough for two basketball courts, an indoor pool designed to be regulation for high school swimming competitions, and a new concessions stand facility which also includes rest rooms.
In March, the BMA purchased the three-acre shopping complex adjacent to the city Park and Highland Cemetery for $625,000. That site is adjacent to the old Blue Spring House property and 1.5 acre lot that the BMA bought for $75,000 in 2016 and will also be utilized for this project.
Pheffer proposed to locate the new City Hall on Main Street at the southwest corner of the complex, and place the complex entrance across from the intersection of Warrior Street and Main Street.
Another access road would be placed along the western boundary of the property adjacent to the cemetery and connect with the Park Boulevard access road into the City Park near where the duck pond is located.
The new gymnasium would be located approximately where the rear of the grocery store and the existing park maintenance shop are located. The swimming pool would constructed at the rear of the old Blue Spring House property.
Directly east of the City Hall along Main Street would be two parking lots, and another parking lot would be located between the gym and the pool.
The new concession stand and restrooms would be located behind the pool building.
“This is a great opportunity to take the street and really change it from a large box store site, and really pull the community through the site and further enhance the park and use these great civic buildings as an opportunity to enhance the park,” Pfeffer told the BMA.
Pfeffer said the exterior designs were inspired by existing buildings in Rogersville’s historic district. He said the plan was to build a structure with modern amenities and technology, but borrowing from existing historic beauty.
Putting City Hall on Main Street helps build civic identity, Pfeffer said
He proposed putting the gym and indoor pool deeper into the site.
“Those buildings are quite large,” Pfeffer said. “The community center building includes two full size courts, side by side.”
Pfeffer added, “Both are set up for community use, but also for tournaments and other things that would bring people into town. Trying not to have that building dwarf City Hall and be commanding, but then also thinking about how that health and wellness connects to the ball fields. Also a community lawn that can be used for a summer movie night series or other gatherings — which would be supported by a new field house, concession facility with public restrooms.
City Hall would have a modern board room for city meetings with modern technology and include city offices as well as the water department, and a drive-thru for paying water bills.
The gym has a drop-off lane for parents to let their kids out for games. It’s designed to accommodate multiple configurations that would host a variety of different sports.
The gym facility also has an area for concessions and restrooms, as well as a community room that could host gatherings.
The 25 meter pool with eight lanes is standard for high school competition, as well as the competitive swimming clubs in Rogersville.
“It’s a real luxury and we see it as something that will be a real magnet for this area,” Pfeffer said. “That kind of facility is something special.”
Rogersville’s historic depot was the inspiration for the concession building. Patrons can stand in line for concessions under a shelter in the shade.
Following Pfeffer’s presentation on Tuesday evening, the BMA agreed to meet again with Pfeffer in January to begin working on details for the interiors.
Mayor Jim Sells appointed the same selection committee that chose the architect to work with Pfeffer.
Alderman Brian Hartness, who sits on the committee said, “Growing up around here all these years it’s been hard to imagine — we knew we wanted something but to see something on paper — this is just a starting point. Of course we can make changes. It’s just real exciting for our community. This is not just for us in here. It’s for everybody.”
Pfeffer suggested including stakeholders, including coaches, the Parks Department and other members of the community to ensure all needs are met by the final design.
“As we get into each of these buildings we’ll have a select group that will want to talk to the committee about what they’ll need,” Hartness added.