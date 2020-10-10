ROGERSVILLE — The 41st annual Rogersville Heritage Days kicked off Friday evening with the traditional Cruise-In parade, featuring more than 130 hot rods and classic vehicles taking a pass along downtown Main Street before finding a place to park and enjoy the night's festivities.
Heritage Days resumes Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. with approximately 50 arts and crafts booths, live music, dancing performances, food, demonstrations, an antique farm implement exhibit, and bouncy houses for the kids.