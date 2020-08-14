ROGERSVILLE — Until further notice, the annual Rogersville Heritage Days festival remains scheduled for the second weekend in October in downtown Rogersville, although organizers are working on plans to make the event more social distancing friendly.
On Tuesday, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the Heritage Association’s request to close Main Street for Heritage Days the weekend of Oct. 9-11; as well as on Nov. 28 for a new Christmas Market event from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
During both events Main Street will be closed from Hasson Street to Brownlow Street, along with adjacent cross sections of Depot Street and Church Street.
Heritage Association organizer Renee Trent told the Times News on Thursday that in light of COVID-19 concerns the RHA is working on changes to help make the event safer.
“The food area tends to be the most crowded, so we have looked at either spacing it over two streets, and possibly making it one- way only,” Trent said. “We haven’t made those decisions yet, but we will be making decisions to make sure we implement safe practices, social distancing and having some hand washing stations available. But, at this point Heritage Days is still a go.”
What would have to happen to cancel Heritage Days?
“We’re keeping a close eye on the numbers, and the Epi Curve,” Trent said. “If the numbers (of COVID-19 cases) are continuing to rise. If the mayor or the governor makes mandates against large gatherings again. Those are restrictions that we would have to follow. Even if everything stays as it is now, we are still looking to change a few things to comply with social distancing. Like I said, spreading out the food vendors. Making it one-way. The (craft vendor) booths will farther apart.”
Trent added, “People might see some changes, but we are really hoping that we can still provide Heritage Days because it is such a keystone thing for our community. We’ve spoken with our vendors, food and craft. They all still want to come. At this point we’re planning to go with it and have the best Heritage Days we can have given the circumstances.”
A new ‘Christmas Market’ event on Nov. 28
The Nov. 28 Christmas Market will be a new RHA event that will resemble the Vintage Market held in downtown Rogersville last month, except with a Christmas theme. It would be held the Saturday after Thanksgiving, one week before the Christmas Parade.
“It will be open to vendors who have Christmas items they want to sell, and we want to open all the stores and restaurants on Main Street to promote our local businesses in town,” Trent said. “We would like to add a Yule Log activity downtown where people come to town and we have a bonfire, Christmas caroling, and those types of things.”
Other upcoming Rogersville events
Downtown Rogersville is still hosting its monthly Cruise-ins including the August event, which will take place on Friday evening beginning at 6 p.m.
There’s also Cruise-Ins scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11, and Oct. 9, which is the Friday of Heritage Days Weekend.
The third annual Rogersville Bike Nite is also still on for downtown Rogersville the evening of Sept. 19.