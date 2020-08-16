School
Holston Eagles 2020 high school reunion will be held Sunday, Sept. 6, at 4 p.m. at the Fordtown Ruritan, 548 Hidden Valley Road, Colonial Heights. Holston alumni and friends welcome. A barbecue dinner will be catered and served for convenience and safety. Cost is $8 per person. The PF Flyers will play classic rock and roll. Socializing will begin around 4 p.m. with dinner at 5 p.m. and music and dancing from 6 p.m. until dark. For more information call (423) 914-3694 or (423) 408-4241.
Church Hill High School Class of 1967 is planning a picnic for Saturday, Sept. 12. Please check the class Facebook page for more details. The class email address is chhs1967@gmail.com. All classmates with spouses and guests are invited to attend the picnic.
The Blackwater School reunion scheduled for Sept. 19 has been canceled for this year due to the COVID-19 virus.
Gate City High School Class of 1970 50th class reunion, which had been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, at MeadowView Convention Center in Kingsport, has been canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule in the spring.
The Sullivan High School Class of 1955 has rescheduled its reunion due to COVID-19. The class will hold its 66th reunion on June 5, 2021, at Food City’s Press Room on Roller Street. For more information call Patsy Jeter at (423) 378-5656.
Family
The Horne-Horn reunion that was scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 16, has been canceled because of the virus.
The annual Compton family reunion that was traditionally held on the third Sunday in August and this year was planned for Sunday, Aug. 16, has been canceled.
The annual Davidson family reunion that was scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23, at Valley View Community Center has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The annual James Madison Newton family reunion will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, at Eastman Picnic Shelter 7 beginning at 4 p.m. For more information contact Pamela N. Osborne at (423) 245-1704.
Barbour/Barber family reunion has been canceled due to COVID-19. A reunion will be planned for 2021.
The Smith family reunion for descendants of Sam and America Smith and William and Julia Ann Moody Smith has been canceled this year.
Begley family and friends reunion normally held in August has been canceled for this year. For more information call Lannie Begley at (423) 943-1591.
Community
The West View annual reunion originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22, has been canceled due to COVID-19.