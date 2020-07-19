School
The Combined Cleveland School reunion lunch at Mama’s House Restaurant on Monday, Aug. 3, is being called off due to the uncertain situation with the COVID-19 virus.
The Sullivan High School Class of 1955 is planning a 65th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Food City’s Press Room on Roller Street. For more information call Patsy Jeter at (423) 378-5656.
Church Hill High School Class of 1967 is planning a picnic for Saturday, Sept. 12. Please check the class Facebook page for more details. The class email address is [email protected]. All classmates with spouses and guests are invited to attend the picnic.
Gate City High School Class of 1970 50th class reunion will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. at MeadowView Convention Center in Kingsport. For more information call (276) 386-7212 or email [email protected].
Family
Barbour/Barber family reunion has been canceled due to COVID-19. A reunion will be planned for 2021.
The Greer family union originally planned for the first Sunday in August has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for 2021. For more information call Fred Greer at (423) 357-7945.
Community
The Gibsontown annual reunion originally scheduled for Saturday, July 25, at Eastman Cabin No. 20 has been canceled due to the pandemic.
Email reunion notices to [email protected].