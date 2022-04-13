KINGSPORT — You could say Adnan Brka, the newly named chief nursing officer and vice president at Holston Valley Medical Center, has come a long way. But if you were to ask Brka about his journey to a different country and a newfound career over 20 years ago, he’d say it was all part of a plan — but one he couldn’t have imagined.
“God always has a plan for us and we really don't know what that is,” Brka told the Times News. “I truly believe now, 24 years later, this was God's plan for me, to stay in this region, become a nurse and serve this community.”
Brka left his home country of Bosnia in 1993 just after the Bosnian War had officially begun. At 26 years old, Brka escaped the region spending some time in Germany, where he met his wife. The two then came to the United States in 1998 as refugees where they were placed in Kingsport. From there, Brka and his wife learned English from a class at Dobyns-Bennett, earned jobs at the Kingsport Press and began raising twin daughters in their new home.
But in 2005, Both Brka and his wife lost their jobs, which spurred another new journey.
“We had a house payment to pay, two little girls and we lost our jobs,” Brka said. “I didn’t know what direction to go. So I went to the Tennessee Unemployment Center looking for ways to better myself.
“If you had asked me 20 some years ago what I wanted to be when I came to the U.S., nursing would not have been at the top of my list. But I said, ‘You know what, it’s time for me to give back to this community. I’m going to try nursing.’ And that’s what I did.”
Brka became a Licensed Practical Nurse through the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and later earned his associates degree, bachelor’s and master’s degrees over the years. He started as a nurse at Holston Valley Medical Center in 2005 and served in various nursing roles at the Kingsport hospital.
Brka, who is now 49, was named the chief nursing officer and vice president of HVMC in January 2022 after serving in the role as interim and following a rigorous open search that included a national and regional candidate process.
“I never had any intentions to apply for it,” Brka said, “but being in the role for three months and after being on the floor with the nurses, everyone was like, ‘you need to apply. You're doing a great job.’ They convinced me and I applied.
“I don't look at this position as an opportunity. It's more of my team, our hospital and our community believes in me to serve in this role.”
That’s not to say it’s been easy. Possibly the hospital’s biggest challenge has been the COVID-19 pandemic. Cases have now decreased, Brka said, with 35 patients currently infected in Ballad Health facilities and 15 at HVMC. That change, he said, has allowed for improved operations in the last few months.
“In September we still had so many community members infected with COVID-19,” Brka said. “Numbers are going down and that is actually helping me be successful in this role and our team members. Our backs aren't pushed against the wall. We can return to normal operations.”
Brka’s new role revolves around managing patient care coordination, nursing staffing, patient transfers and overall patient services. He will also work alongside Stephanie Rhoton, who was recently named associate administrator, chief nursing officer at Indian Path Community Hospital, to coordinate care in the Model City.
Mostly, Brka said, his focus remains on patients, no matter what aspect of his role he is tackling in a day.
“My goal is to provide the best quality of care that this region needs,” Brka said. “Holston Valley Medical Center is in the top 50 best hospitals in the state. It is very very hard to keep up with those achievements that we gained in the past. My ultimate goal is to make sure this hospital is going in the right direction for patient care.”
That care also entails serving the community and the families of those treated at the hospital.
“I truly believe one of the most important attributes is to be a servant, to provide care that is needed to those patients in our facilities,” Brka said. “Everyone can go to school and get a degree.
"We all forget sometimes, but we are taking care off families, too. The patient isn't the only one affected. So many times I see more than one or two families present. We will see 15 family members at a time. People here still have those family values. And you need to be very compassionate."
Though Brka said his nursing career started in an unemployment office in Tennessee, his roots run much deeper than that.
His mother was a nurse and he was set to start medical school in Bosnia when the war changed his plans. Today, his wife is a registered nurse who works for Ballad Health and his twin daughters are nurses at Johnson City Medical Center. And now those roots continue, all within the region where his new life started.
"It's all about democracy, live a better life and to have opportunities like I have in the U.S.," Brka said. "I am a U.S. citizen. This is my home now. In this region, this is the only place I want to live."
His start in nursing offered a new career and a way to provide for his family, but, 16 years later, Brka said he doesn’t consider his healthcare role just a job.
“I never at one point looked at this as a job just to come and be here from 8 to 5. It is more than that,” Brka said. “That’s what’s keeping me. It's all about compassion and being a servant, and just to make sure that this care is provided.”
