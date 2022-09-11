BRISTOL — Exhilarated people young and old basked in Sunday’s glow.
Potential for rain? Yeah, it was there. But Neither weather nor the looming specter of COVID dampened either the elevated spirits or widespread exuberance of those who relished the festival.
Alas, Sunday closed the book on the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Highlights included Tanya Tucker’s dazzlement on Friday night, Del McCoury’s bluegrass special on Saturday night and Rosanne Cash’s loving embrace Sunday.
Tucker prevailed as Friday night’s standout. Bombastic crowd response greeted, accompanied and underscored Bristol’s embrace of the country star’s Rhythm & Roots debut. She responded in kind.
Tucker’s hour-long performance matched the beloved Bristol sign, which emblazoned nearby. Each treasured in the Birthplace of Country Music, Tucker like the sign dazzled in all her glory.
From 1988’s show-opening “Strong Enough to Bend” through the rambunctiously declarative “Texas (When I Die),” Tucker shone like a multifaceted diamond that’s never lost its appeal.
Tucker’s Friday night performance, which soared during her show-stopping “Delta Dawn,” provided a referendum that amounted to a top this! declaration.
Emceed by country singer and nationally known radio personality Dallas Wayne, he stood in the wings enthralled as Tucker preached the virtues of country music in song. Past festival favorites The War and Treaty, who performed on the stage just before Tucker, stuck around to see the country veteran in her element.
“I loved War and Treaty, too,” Wayne said.
Bar high, Saturday featured an array of marquee-worthy names. Wayne was among them. Flanked by world-class guitarist Redd Volkaert, Wayne expressed gratitude to the large crowd that witnessed his hardcore country set in the Paramount.
“We can’t thank you enough,” Wayne said, “that, with all of the things to do at Rhythm & Roots, that you came to hear us today.”
On Sunday afternoon, Wayne welcomed country’s Jim Lauderdale and then Junior Brown onto the Piedmont Stage. In between, Wayne and his wife, Jo, spoke of Rhythm & Roots from the night before.
“We went to see JJ Grey & Mofro in the park and just loved it,” Jo Wayne said. “We really liked his style.”
Floridian indie rocker JJ Grey led his band to the stage in Cumberland Park late Saturday night. Horns section intact, harmonica in hand, Grey’s grizzled voice augmented his penchant for swampy, jam-band rock.
Filtered with generous dollops of the blues, he opened with “99 Shades of Crazy.” People stretched well into the park, it’s fair to say that several thousand people crammed into Cumberland to witness the lyrical and harmonica wizardry of Grey.
Sunday afternoon brought heat, rays of sunshine and music endless. Well, endless until about 6:30 and the conclusion of Rosanne Cash’s performance.
From the nook of Near Moore Stage came the vibrancy of My New Favorites. Polished raw and coated in a sheen of real, tunes including the bluegrass standby “If I Lose” garnered a sizeable and quite attentive audience.
Over at The Cameo, Tennessee-based Jett Holden converted a stack of pop songs into country-veined fare. No band. With but a guitar in hand and a voice made for country music, Holden instilled occasional originals including “Karma” into a set that percolated twang.
Holden ventured into Fleetwood Mac’s catalog for “Landslide.” He boldly renovated pop star Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” such that it was barely recognizable as her song.
Moments later on State Street, Bristol’s Scott Thomas snagged a seat near Delta Blues BBQ. A longtime drummer, he played the State Street Stage on Saturday with country’s Kelsey Rae. He said that outlaw country’s Dallas Moore, who played on Piedmont early Saturday afternoon, rated as one of his favorites during the festival.
“Man, Dallas Moore was somebody I had never heard,” Thomas said. “I was walking to my car, heard him and stopped. Like, who is that? I had to go see him.”
Minutes passed. Then Tricia Tripp strolled along and near The Cameo. The lead singer of country band Hearts Gone South said she was taking the day in to its fullest extent.
“Today is my first day,” Tripp said. “I’m very happy at Rhythm & Roots.”
Around the corner and on the Piedmont Stage, Junior Brown stepped to the microphone. He placed his hands on his homemade guit-steel — an electric guitar fused with a pedal steel guitar.
His deep bucket baritone, as rich as well-tanned and aged leather, he opened with the honky-tonker “Broke Down South of Dallas.” White cowboy hat atop his head, pressed black suit and skinny black tie worn well, Brown recalled country singers of yore in sound and style.
Brown delivered “My Wife Thinks You’re Dead” and “Too Many Nights in a Roadhouse” as if he’d just stepped from a roadhouse. Guitar loud, voice deep. His wrangling of Red Simpson’s “Highway Patrol” proved to be one of the day’s twang-toned highlights.
By the time the clock struck 5, several blocks of people gathered to see Rosanne Cash on State Street. The historical importance of where she stood was not lost on Johnny Cash’s daughter.
“I have to say that this is a deeply personal thing for me to be here,” Cash said. “As you know, everything started here (referencing the 1927 Bristol Sessions). It is a great, great honor to be here today.”
With that, Cash backed up her words with songs befitting the moments. After running through such tunes as “The Only Thing Worth Fighting For,” Cash turned from her set list. First, she referenced the day’s anniversary of 9/11. Then she mentioned her father.
“Today is a somber day,” Cash said. “Tomorrow is the 19th anniversary of my father’s death.”
Befitting the day, Cash performed “The Long Black Veil” much as her father did in 1969. She then honored the Carter Family, whom she is related through her stepmother June Carter Cash. Her nod to the Carter Family doubled as a moving acknowledgement of the 1927 Bristol Sessions with “Bury Me Under the Weeping Willow,” which was the first song the Carter Family ever recorded.
As rain appeared to loom near, Cash wound down with her father’s “Tennessee Flat-Top Box.” Her father recorded it in 1963. She recorded it in 1987. Sunday, the song resonated as new from upon the grace-filled voice of Rosanne Cash.
A kiss from an unseen angel, the gift of music and culture and fellowship in a time when some believe the public to be vastly divided brought us together in collective harmony. Politicians receded. Doomsayers quieted.
Merrymakers roared. Under the banner of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, 21st chapter written, friends were friends and strangers weren’t strange at all. Male and female and whomever, straight and gay, Black and white and so forth discovered common ground.
Found in the footprints long ago established, the Birthplace of Country Music shined again as if new. And so did we.