Smoking cigarettes has adverse effects on nearly every organ of the body, leads to numerous diseases, and reduces overall health. Therefore, quitting smoking is one of the most important actions you can take to improve your health, lower your risk for smoking- related disorders, and add years to your life. This is true regardless of your age or how long you have been smoking.
Smoking-related Deaths
Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, contributing to almost 500,000 deaths each year. That’s nearly one in five deaths annually.
• According to the CDC, smoking causes about 90% of lung cancer deaths. More women die each year from smoking-related lung cancer than breast cancer.
• Smoking causes about 80% of all chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)-related deaths.
• Cigarette smoking increases the risk of death from all causes in both men and women.
• The risk of cigarette-related deaths has increased significantly over the past 50 years in the U.S.
Smoking and Your Health
Smokers are more likely than nonsmokers to develop heart disease, stroke and cancer.
Studies show that as compared to nonsmokers, smokers have:
• Two to four times the risk of developing coronary heart disease
• Two to four times the risk of having a stroke
• Twenty-five times the risk of developing lung cancer
• Poorer health, increased missed days at work, and increased health care utilization and cost
Lung Disease
Smoking leads to lung disease by damaging your airways and the tiny air sacs (alveoli) within your lungs.
• Smoking cigarettes causes lung diseases such as COPD, emphysema and chronic bronchitis.
• Tobacco smoke can trigger an asthma attack or make an attack worse.
• Smokers are 12 to 13 times more likely to die from COPD than nonsmokers.
Cardiovascular Disease
Smokers are at greater risk for developing cardiovascular disease, disorders that affect the heart and blood vessels, and is a significant risk factor for stroke and coronary heart disease, which are among the leading causes of death in the United States. Even those who smoke fewer than five cigarettes daily can have signs of early cardiovascular disease. This is because smoking damages blood vessels, causing them to thicken and narrow. This leads to an increased heart rate and higher blood pressure. It also increases the chances of developing blood clots.
Cancer
It’s not just limited to your lungs. Smoking can increase your chances of developing cancer almost anywhere in your body, including:
• Bladder
• Blood (acute myeloid leukemia)
• Cervix
• Colon and rectum (colorectal)
• Oropharynx (includes parts of the throat, tongue, soft palate, and tonsils) and larynx
• Esophagus
• Kidney and ureter
• Liver
• Pancreas
• Stomach
The Good News
Quitting smoking can begin to show benefits within just a few weeks, including reduced inflammation and hypercoagulability (tendency to clot), factors that can increase your chances of having a heart attack or stroke. In addition, the CDC states that people who stop smoking not only improve their overall health but also increase their life expectancy, reduce their risk of 12 different cancers, and reduce their risk of complications from COPD and cardiovascular disease.
When You’re Ready To Quit
• Develop a personalized plan that works for you. This may include anything from quitting cold turkey to talking to a counselor to taking one of the many FDA-approved medications designed to help you stop smoking.
• Talk to a QUIT Coach. Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW(1-800-784-8669) to be connected to your state’s quit line. Trained counselors will provide you with tips and tools for quitting and may be able to help you get free or reduced-cost nicotine replacement therapy medications. You can also call the National Cancer Institute Quitline at 1-877-44U-QUIT (1-877-448-7848) Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. for quitting help in English or Spanish.
• Manage your stress. Increased stress and anxiety can make it hard to quit. Find a way to decrease your stress. This could be something like yoga, walking, meditation, or simply a daily chat with a friend.
• Don’t give up! If you have a bad day and smoke a cigarette, this doesn’t mean you failed! Start again tomorrow. It takes most people several attempts before they quit once and for all. Stay focused to stay healthy!
• Regardless of your choice, see your health care provider to make sure you choose the right plan for you.
