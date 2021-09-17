NICKELSVILLE — When you arrive at Pungo Farms, you’re met with pumpkins, corn mazes and the occasional chicken or goat roaming the property. But for the Johnson Family, it’s all about one focus — family.
This year marks the first time for Pungo Farms as a fall destination. The farm offers a daytime corn maze, farm animal feedings, pumpkins, fall fodder, mums, gourds and more. But for Patrick Johnson and his wife and four daughters, Pungo Farms is about family.
“The biggest part of it for us is the opportunity for families to come and experience the farm collectively as a family,” Johnson said. “And there is very limited cell phone service, so it’s a way to disconnect from everything else and have some family fun on the farm — and you might even pick out a pumpkin while you’re here.”
The farm was named after the road on which the property is located and the Pungo River in North Carolina, where Johnson’s family had a cabin. Johnson and his family have spent the past few years growing pumpkins and tending to the farm on Pungo Drive, but the venture is about more than that. It started as a way to grow work ethic in Johnson’s four homeschooled daughters.
“We wanted to give the girls an opportunity where they could plant something, work hard at it, and then harvest it and sell it and see the fruits of their labor,” Johnson said. “They could see the benefits of hard work. They were already used to working hard and seeing those benefits. But this gave them a whole new opportunity to interact with people.”
His 17-year-old daughter takes on the persona of Patty Patches, who leads families through the Scarecrow Garden, which was made by kids at the farm. From there, families can venture through a corn maze and visit the petting zoo, where the three other daughters help educate kids about the various animals.
“They get to see smiles on kids’ faces when they pick out a pumpkin or when a goat is getting fed out of their little hands,” Johnson said. “They love interacting with the people.”
The corn maze and pumpkin patch operation isn’t just about Johnson’s family, though. It’s also about the families who come out to Pungo Farm to enjoy the fall season and get a taste of farm life.
“There are people who have never actually experienced a farm,” Johnson said. “A lot of times you think of a farm as something that just smells and isn’t very fun. We had visitors from Washington, D.C., recently and they had never been on a farm. They had never seen a goat. To see it through their eyes is pretty remarkable. We have people in our area who have never been to a farm before. This is a way they can be introduced to a farm and have some fun.”
Johnson said his family’s goal is to help other families create memories. His wife painted a pumpkin with a sign that reads “Grow with Pungo Farms.” The photo op offers a ruler where kids can take photos year after year to see how they’ve grown each season.
“We are really wanting to build some family connections where they feel comfortable coming, but also their kids and family can grow with us,” Johnson said. “We want people to be able to get in the car and go, “That was fun” — almost unexpectedly. You can go anywhere and pick up a pumpkin. You can go to Walmart and pick up a pumpkin. But we want people to come and experience a pumpkin and this farm with us and almost be surprised like, “Wow, we really had fun.’”
Johnson aims to build memories for visitors, but also for his own family through interaction, lifelong lessons and memories to last well past the fall.
“It’s all about the family,” Johnson said. “In the end, money doesn’t matter, but your family is what is left. If you can build those bonds and those relationships, you’re going to build some amazing memories. Some of my fondest memories are working hard on the farm. I don’t always remember the big vacations or going to a theme park, but I remember being out there sweating with all my family. I think you build some quality time that you’re never going to forget. And you get to build some work ethic.
“We love our family. We just want people to love their family as much as ours, and if we can get them a platform to do that then our day is made.”
Pungo Farms is located at 209 Pungo Drive and is open Monday through Friday from 3 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.
For more information, go to pungofarms.com or facebook.com/pungofarmsva.
