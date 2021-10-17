KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Farmers Market was the place to be for pumpkin lovers and fall connoisseurs on Saturday.
The market hosted its fourth annual Fall Festival on Saturday. The event included live music, produce, crafts and décor, and the main event: the pumpkin contest.
An array of intricately carved pumpkins sat on a long table, waiting for eager fall lovers to take a peek, and maybe even vote on a pumpkin for the people’s choice category. The divisions included 12 and under and 13 and up for carved and decorated pumpkins in addition to the people’s choice category. Michelle Flint, with a glittery pumpkin, and Taylor Carroll, who painted a grandma pumpkin, won in the 13 and up division. Meanwhile, Phoenix Carroll, with an eyeball-covered spider pumpkin, and Frank Zimmerman, who carved a detailed classic orange pumpkin, won in the 12 and under division.
Zimmerman, 12, of Kingsport, is a winner of last year’s Fall Fest pumpkin contest and returned with another carved pumpkin, complete with a wicked, green eyeball and gnarly potato teeth.
“I decided to put this dead eye right here,” Zimmerman said. “I sprayed it with lemon juice and vinegar to preserve it. And the teeth are actually potatoes so I dipped them in lemon juice. Otherwise it will get oxidized and become brown.”
Outside, Walter Manis of Punkin Patch Farms in Nickelsville, talked to patrons about his giant orange pumpkin that won the largest pumpkin contest.
The pumpkin recently won first place for most beautiful and third place for the largest pumpkin in Allardt, Tennessee. The pumpkin weighs in at a hearty 508.4 pounds.
“I think it took five people to put it on that pallet,” Mannis said. “We usually load it and unload it with the tractor.”
Fall Fest also serves as a chance for those at the farmer’s market to give thanks to the customers who flood the facility on Saturday and Wednesday mornings from April to November.
“The farmers market, it’s all about community,” said Kristie Leonard, the market manager, said.
“The customers are so great to us in Kingsport. They want to support local farmers and local artisans. At the end of the season, this is our thank you to the community for supporting us all season. And everybody just loves a fall festival.”
The farmers market is located at 308 Clinchfield St.