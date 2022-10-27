Influenza (flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs. There are two main types of human influenza viruses, types A and B, that routinely spread in people and are responsible for yearly flu epidemics. Some people, such as those age 65 and older, young children and people with certain health conditions, are at higher risk of serious complications. The best way to reduce your chances of contracting the flu and suffering from potential complications is by getting vaccinated.
What is a flu vaccine?
Flu vaccines (or “flu shots”) protect against the influenza viruses that research has shown will be most prevalent during the upcoming season. Most flu vaccines are given with a needle, usually in the arm, but a nasal spray flu vaccine is also approved for adults. Different manufacturers and multiple vaccines are approved for use in the United States. However, all 2022-2023 flu vaccines are quadrivalent. This means they are designed to protect against four individual flu viruses, including two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses.
How effective is the seasonal flu shot?
The effectiveness and protection provided by the flu vaccine can vary each season. It is often dependent on multiple factors, including the age and health of the individual, as well as the similarity between the viruses in the vaccine and those in general circulation.
What are the benefits
of getting the flu vaccine?
There are many benefits to getting the flu vaccine, including the following:
• Reducing the chances of getting the flu.
The flu vaccine prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor visits yearly. During seasons when flu vaccine viruses are similar to circulating flu viruses, the vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of having to go to the doctor or hospital by 40% to 60%.
• Reducing the chances of flu-related hospitalization.
Studies have found that flu vaccines can reduce the risk of flu-associated hospitalization in older adults by 40% on average. A pediatric study showed that flu vaccination reduced children’s risk of flu-related pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) admission by 74%.
• Reducing the severity of illness in people who do get the flu.
Studies have shown that similar to the COVID-19 vaccine, patients hospitalized with the flu who have received the flu vaccine have a 26% lower risk of being placed in the intensive care unit (ICU) and a 31% lower risk of death compared to those who are unvaccinated.
• Protecting individuals with chronic health conditions.
The flu vaccine can lower your chances of certain cardiac events if you have heart disease, especially if you have had a cardiac event within the past year. The flu vaccine can also prevent the worsening of chronic lung disease (such as COPD requiring hospitalization). Separate studies have shown that flu vaccination has reduced hospitalizations among people with diabetes.
• Flu vaccination can help protect pregnant women during and after pregnancy and offers protection to their newborn infants within the first few months of life.
Vaccination can reduce the risk of flu-associated acute respiratory infection in pregnant women by about 50%. One study showed that getting a flu shot reduced a pregnant woman’s risk of being hospitalized with the flu by an average of 40%. Numerous studies have shown that in addition to helping protect pregnant women, a flu vaccine during pregnancy helps protect the baby from the flu for several months after birth when babies are too young to be vaccinated.
Despite the many benefits of the flu vaccination, only 50% of Americans get it each year. Yet, obtaining the flu vaccine can go a long way toward preventing millions of illnesses and thousands of hospitalizations and deaths. In addition, many people who are not eligible for vaccination could be protected from the flu if those of us who are, do our part and get vaccinated. Visit www.cdc.gov/flu for more information. And as always, check with your primary care provider to determine what is the right option for you. Stay healthy Kingsport!
About Healthy Kingsport
Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure, and influencing policy.