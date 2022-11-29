KINGSPORT — For years, the Kitchen of Hope has filled the plates of the homeless families and individuals of Kingsport. Approaching the cold weather months, another program is entering its third year of putting warm clothes on the backs of our neighbors.
The program is called “Cover Thy Warmth Kingsport.” It’s a community church ministry of the Full Gospel Mission Church, the New Vision Youth and the Children of the Community youth group.
Beginning Tuesday afternoon, “Cover Thy Warmth Kingsport” will accept new and gently used coats for boys and girls, men and women, all sizes. You can also donate clean blankets, gloves, hats, tobaggans, scarves and feet and hand warmers.
Please stop by the Kitchen of Hope, 740 E. Sevier Ave. in Kingsport with your generous donations and they will be distributed to our neighbors who desperately need them in the face of what might be a difficult winter.
For your convenience, you can place the donations in a barrel outside the Kitchen of Hope door from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday through Saturday.
If there’s bad weather, the program follows the schedule of the Kingsport City School system, and if donors can’t stop by this week, they can also make a donation appointment with Johnnie Mae Swagerty at (423) 429-7553.