Local news logo

KINGSPORT — For years, the Kitchen of Hope has filled the plates of the homeless families and individuals of Kingsport. Approaching the cold weather months, another program is entering its third year of putting warm clothes on the backs of our neighbors.

The program is called “Cover Thy Warmth Kingsport.” It’s a community church ministry of the Full Gospel Mission Church, the New Vision Youth and the Children of the Community youth group.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video