Speedway in Lights

The last day to enjoy the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA this season is Saturday, Jan. 7. More than 3 million lights illuminate the reconfigured 5.35-mile trek during the event’s 26th season. Visitors will have the opportunity to drive on the concrete oval and visit the Christmas Village in the infield.

 Rob Walters/kingsport Times News

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA, a holiday light spectacular that serves as one of the primary annual fundraisers for the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, opens for its 26th season on Friday.

Long hailed as the premier holiday display in the Appalachian Highlands the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA spreads across a five-mile route illuminated by more than 3 million lights among 250 displays.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video