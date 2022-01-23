DEAR JOAN — Our dog, an 8-year-old mix of German shepherd, pit bull, rottweiler and others, keeps digging in the garden. She seems to be eating dirt. Why would she do this, and is there some way to prevent it?
— Don Brownson, San Jose, California
DEAR DON: Whenever our pets start doing something odd, it’s always a good idea to consult a vet. Eating dirt could be a sign that she’s not getting the nutrition she needs, or she might be anemic, but a vet should be able to advise you.
Eating dirt is a common behavior in dogs. She might be smelling something tasty in the soil or she might have a compulsion known as pica. This is when a dog — or a human for that matter — eats non-food items. In dogs that eat only dirt and no other non-food item, it’s called geophagia.
The condition can be brought on because the dog is bored. To relieve the boredom she might have started digging, which led to dirt eating. There are risks to this behavior. The intestines can become impacted, she can injure her teeth and gums, and she can consume toxins and parasites in the soil.
To stop the behavior, you should distract her each time she starts to dig. You might have to take her out on a leash so you have more control of the situation.
Increasing her play time could also help.